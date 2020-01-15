The Best Scarves for Women

Whether you’re wearing a scarf due to the cold weather or because it’ll perfectly complement your outfit, we can all agree — a fantastic scarf can easily become one of your favorite wardrobe items. Of course, the array of scarves available to women is huge. There are wide scarves, skinny scarves, cashmere, silk, and the list goes on and on. Still, we managed to pick out five of our favorites, which feature a variety of design options, lengths, and breathability levels.

Best Plaid Scarf

Wander Agio Women's Scarf

Plaid Scarves — A Wardrobe Staple with Good Reason. Any outfit becomes infinitely more cozy with the addition of this scarf.

What We Liked:

You’ll look right at home in the pumpkin patch or drinking hot cocoa by the bonfire with this scarf. The classic, plaid look is what cold-weather dreams are made of. Choose from 11 color combinations for the option that fits your wardrobe best. The thick and warm scarf is 79 inches long and 23 inches wide with tassels around the edges, and even though it’s for sale at a great price (13 dollars), people will think you paid much, much more. Buy it today.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Best Chunky Scarf

NEOSAN Women’s Thick Ribbed Knit Winter Infinity Circle Loop Scarf

Top Off Any Outfit with This Cozy, Chunky Scarf. This chunky infinity scarf is wonderfully warm.

What We Liked:

Keep your neck and face warmly in style with this chunky, knitted circle scarf that comes in a huge array of single color designs. The 100 percent pashmina-like soft acrylic knit is on the smaller side, and as such, the scarf can be added to or removed from any outfit with ease and stored in your purse or carry-on luggage. Buy it here.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Best Shawl Scarf

Bess Bridal Women's Plaid Blanket Winter Scarf

This Scarf is Absolutely Ginormous. Wear this scarf in a number of ways, thanks to its mammoth size.

What We Liked:

At 55 inches by 55 inches, the Bess Bridal women’s plaid blanket scarf is gargantuan. Wear it as a shawl, a wrap, a poncho, or, of course, a scarf. Pick from an array of plaid designs, and rest assured that all will keep you extra warm. Buy it now.

Best Budget Scarf

Wander Agio Women's Triangle Scarf

Get a Whole Lot of Scarf on a Low Budget. Everyone will think you spent a lot more than you did on this budget-friendly scarf.

What We Liked:

This women’s triangle scarf is large, at 50 by 50 inches, but that’s not the most impressive thing about it. Easily the most impressive factor is the price. This luxury scarf comes in at only 7 dollars. It’s available in a wide variety of designs and arrives in its own duster for safekeeping during the warmer months of the year. Buy it now.

Best Thin Scarf

MaaMgic Womens Large Scarf

A Stylish Scarf for Warmer Weather. These lovely scarves are on the thin side, but that may be just the thing you’re looking for during warmer weather.

What We Liked:

These stylish, thin scarves are on the smaller, lighter side. The soft fabric is likened by some reviewers to a wool-silk blend, but it’s actually a mix of cotton and polyester, for a similar feel at a much lower cost. The thinness of the scarf allows it to hang effortlessly on the body, making it a sophisticated accessory for any elegant outfit. Get it today.