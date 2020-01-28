The Best Silicone Reusable Straws

If you’re looking to reduce your reliance on single-use plastic, but you still want to use a straw to sip on your favorite iced coffees and smoothies, a silicone reusable straw stands out as a great alternative. Silicone straws tend to be soft, flexible, and less temperature-sensitive than metal and glass straws, so they can be a good option for children who tend to bite down on the straw, and for those with sensitive teeth. If you do make the switch to silicone reusable straws, make sure to clean them regularly in the dishwasher (according to care instructions) and with a straw brush. To help you find the right straw for you, we’ve pulled together a few great options, featuring different lengths, diameters, collapsibility, and prices.

Easiest Alternative

Softy Straws Silicone Straws - Slender Size

Standard Size and Width. If you’re skeptical about making the switch from a single-use plastic straw, these Softy Straws can make the switch easier, with their standard eight and a quarter-inch length and slender diameter.

What We Liked:

Coming in a pack of five straws plus a straw-cleaning tool, these Softy Straws use FDA-inspected silicone to create a soft and flexible straw in a straight shape, ideal for those looking for a reusable alternative to a standard plastic straw. Buy it today.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Best Bulk Supply

Flathead Products 10 Regular Size Reusable Silicone Drinking Straws

Large Quantity. Coming in a pack with 10 straws, a cleaning brush, and a carrying bag, these Flathead Products straws are a great pick for those who want to stock up on a lasting supply of reusable straws.

What We Liked:

If you’re hoping to grab a large supply of reusable straws so that you and your family can always be prepared, these Flathead Products straws are a great option—plus, they feature an included carrying bag so you can easily take them with you. Get it here.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Largest Straw

Hiware Reusable Silicone Drinking Straws

Tall and Wide. Measuring 10 inches long with an inner diameter of 0.35 inches, these Hiware silicone straws are the largest straws on our list—perfect for tumblers, large water bottles, or extra thick drinks with lots of ice.

What We Liked:

Coming in eight different colors and including two cleaning brushes, these Hiware silicone straws are tall enough and wide enough to work well in larger bottles, while being able to sip up thick drinks and ice with ease. Get them now.

Most Portable

Yoocaa Reusable Silicone Collapsible Straws

Collapsible with Case. As the only fully collapsible straws on our list, these Yoocaa silicone straws also come with a small carrying case—making them the most easily portable option on our list.

What We Liked:

This set from Yoocaa includes two silicone straws each with their own travel case and straw cleaning brush, making it very simple to bring them anywhere and clean them immediately after each use, even on the go. Get them here.

Best for Thick Drinks

Softy Straws Silicone Straws - Big Size Reusable Drinking Straws with Curved Bend

Sip on Smoothies. With a 7mm inner diameter and a curved shape, these Softy Straws silicone straws stand out as a great option for sipping on thicker drinks, like smoothies and milkshakes.

What We Liked:

With their wide diameter and BPA-free, dishwasher-safe silicone, these straws from Softy Straws are slightly wider than standard straws, making them a great option for replacing single-use plastic straws when drinking thicker beverages. Get them now.