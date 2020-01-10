The Best Silk Sleep Mask

Sleep masks are a great way to improve the quality of your sleep. Whether you’re taking a cat nap, wrestling a migraine, or settling down for the night, sleep masks can help you relax and fall asleep faster by blocking out unwanted lights. Material, size, and fit are all important features in a sleep mask. We’ve reviewed five great products on the market and summarized their best features and benefits below.

Best Fit

ALASKA BEAR® Natural Silk Sleep Mask

Oversized Sleep Mask. This sleep mask is sized to generously cover eyes and block out light.

What We Liked:

This Natural Silk Sleep Mask comes in dozens of designs. The 100% mulberry silk felt soft, cool, and breathable against our skin. The adjustable strap fit at the base of our head, allowing us to lay both on our side and back without any disruption. This sleep mask has given us countless nights of uninterrupted sleep, as it effectively blocks out all light. Buy it today.

Most Comfortable

Sleep Mask by Bedtime Bliss

Lightweight Sleep Mask. This lightweight sleep mask with contour design blocks out light - all in a comfortable fashion.

What We Liked:

This sleep mask comes with ear plugs and a great carrying case perfect for travel. The contour design felt lightweight, as there was no pressure on our eyes or eyelids. We appreciated that the design was able to be used with sleep apnea machines. We enjoyed sound sleep both at home and away with this lightweight, easy-to-store sleep mask.

Best Value

Jersey Slumber 100% Silk Sleep Mask

Affordable Sleep Mask. This quality sleep mask came at an affordable price, and it stands as our most budget-friendly option on this list.

What We Liked:

The Jersey Slumber 100% Silk Sleep Mask comes with an adjustable, elastic strap. The silk material was soft and lightweight against our skin. There was no rubbing, itching, pulling, or squeezing. We comfortably slept without any light seeping through the material. We took advantage of this mask during both the day and the night without any issues. Get it now.

Best Design

MZOO Sleep Eye Mask

Sleep Mask with Memory Foam. This sleep mask is designed with lightweight, comfortable memory foam. It’s a difference you can feel for sure.

What We Liked:

The MZOO Sleep Eye Mask has lightweight memory foam within its design. We found both the memory foam and adjustable head strap to be comfortable. The mask did not place any pressure on our eyes or eyelids, which allowed us to fall asleep quickly. The design and material kept the light from coming through, giving us much needed rest each night. Get it here.

Best Straps

ALASKA BEAR® Natural Silk Sleep Mask & Blindfold

Sleep Mask with Two Adjustable Straps. This sleep mask comes with two adjustable straps that give optimal comfort while at rest.

What We Liked:

This mask and blindfold set comes with two adjustable straps that provide a great fit. The added nose flap comfortably kept light out of our eyes throughout the night. The mask felt cool and smooth, without interrupting our night cream. We slept soundly and woke refreshed in this natural silk sleep mask. Buy it here.

