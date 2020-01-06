The Best Smart Watch

Adding a wearable tracker to a yoga practice may not feel very Zen. But if sweating through a strength-building Vinyasa is your style, a smart watch can add a lot to your routine. Smart watches track heart rate and stress-responses, and this tracking makes it easier to know when to push and when to take a minute in Child’s Pose. If yoga is just one part of your active lifestyle, presets will incorporate your routine into the record of your entire day’s activities. Smart watches for yoga should be waterproof, have a long battery life, report your heart rate, and track the workout. Keep reading for our top picks.

Best Fitness Tracker

Apple Watch Series 3

Original Fitness Tracker. The Apple Watch comes in two sizes (38mm or 42mm) and has a battery life of 18 hours. It uses an optical heart sensor during workouts, has streaming music, and tracks yoga workouts with smart coaching.

What We Liked:

You can connect with friends and compete for staying active. Sitting, movement, and exercise are all tracked in ring graphics, motivating you to work out and keep engaged. Get it today.

Best for Yoga on the Go

Samsung Gear S3 Frontier Smartwatch

Tech Forward. It’s 1.3” full-color watch face is compatible with both Android and iPhone OS. The battery lasts for three days with typical usage, or up to 6 days with light usage. It’s resistant to water, extreme temperatures, and slight drops.

What We Liked:

The Frontier has a function to download maps for running or cycling in unfamiliar areas. It also includes speakers for playing music during workouts and has hands-free call and text answering. Buy it today.

Best Battery Life

Samsung Galaxy Smartwatch

Wireless Charging. Compatible with both Android and iPhone OS, it comes in two sizes - either 42mm or 46mm. The battery lasts up to 4 days with regular usage and can recharge wirelessly. It also tracks sleep cycles, workouts, and heart rates, plus has GPS.

What We Liked:

The watch offers guided meditation and breathing exercises for augmenting yoga practice. We appreciated all the features and found that it helped us stay organized and motivated. Get it today.

Best All-Weather Device

Garmin vivoactive 3, GPS Smartwatch

Includes Preloaded Sports Apps. Water safe for both swimming and showering, this watch tracks heart rate, workouts, and stress levels. The battery lasts between 13 hours and 7 days, depending on usage.

What We Liked:

Upload workouts to the Garmin app to track improvements and compete against friends. You can customize the watch face and features for your unique usage. Buy it today.

Best Under $50

YAMAY Smartwatch for Android and iOS

Streamlined Function. Waterproof, this watch comes with 14 sport modes for tracking workouts, including swimming. It also tracks heart rate and sleep cycles. It bears a long battery life, with up to 30 days in standby mode.

What We Liked:

This top pick sends alerts when you’re receiving calls and texts. It has changeable bands to suit changing styles and purposes. Added features include tracking menstrual details and a stopwatch. Buy it here.