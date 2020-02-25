The Best Sound Machines

When you’re trying to fall asleep, and all you can hear is the next-door neighbor arguing, your roommate watching action movies, or your spouse snoring, life can get disrupted very quickly. Sleep is essential for a happy, fulfilling, and productive life. When you can’t sleep, your quality of life goes down. Thankfully, you don’t have to deal with disturbances any longer. White noise machines will mask disruptive sounds with white noise or nature sounds, helping you fall asleep fast and stay that way all night long. Here are the top five machines we found for traveling, putting your baby down, or getting to sleep yourself.

Best for Baby’s Room

White Noise Machine – Dreamegg Sound Machine

Peaceful Sleep for Baby. Lull your baby to sleep and help them rest sweetly all night long with this soothing sound machine.

What We Liked:

Your baby will get to sleep and stay that way with 24 soothing sounds to choose from. Lullabies can be used to help them fall asleep or gently wake up. It also has a nightlight that is perfect for toddlers who are afraid of the dark or for when you want to check on your kids. You can set up the timer function for naptime or play it non-stop for soothing sounds all night long. This machine will fit in with any room decor. Get it here.

Best for Large Rooms

LectroFan Evo White Noise Sound Machine

Sleep Soundly. Block out noise from neighbors, roommates, the TV, and traffic with this dynamic sound machine.

What We Liked:

This large-size sound machine provides ten fan sounds and two ocean sounds, in addition to white, pink, and brown-noise variations. Thanks to the white, pink, and brown-noise options, you’ll be able to tune to the exact frequency of noise you’re trying to mask. It provides hours of non-repeating sounds with precise volume control, a timer, and a headphone connector. This machine is perfect for masking noise from neighbors of the TV while trying to sleep. Buy it here.

Best for Traveling

Dreamegg D1 Sound Machine

Sleep Peacefully Anywhere. This compact sound machine is perfect for taking on the road or the plane for a sound night’s sleep anywhere you go.

What We Liked:

The compact size of this sound machine makes it perfect for packing in a suitcase or an overnight bag. It has 24 sounds to choose from, including nature sounds. A night light around the edge of the machine creates a soft glow in any room, especially handy when traveling. It can be played continuously, or timed for 30, 60, or 90 minutes. The included headphone connection is ideal for airplane travel and long-haul flights. It's available here.

Best for Smaller Rooms

Vanzon White Noise Machine

Fall Asleep Quickly. Choose from a myriad of different sounds to quickly fall asleep and sleep deeply all night long.

What We Liked:

This machine comes with a wide variety of 36 sounds, including fans, nature, and white noise. A headphone jack makes this great for traveling, and the size is ideal for a smaller room. There are three timer settings for 30, 60, or 90 minutes. High fidelity sound from this machine will help you fall asleep quickly and stay that way all night long. Get it here.

Most Customizable

Avantek White Noise Sound Machine for Sleeping

Customizable Sound Effects. Find your preferred sound, volume level, and time option with over 20 sounds and 30 volume levels to choose from.

What We Liked:

This machine is as customizable as you can get. It includes six white noise options, six fan sounds, and eight nature sounds. Each sound can be tailored to your volume preference with thirty settings. You can set this machine to run on a timer and auto shut-off from one to seven hours, or set it to continuous play and let it run until you manually shut it off. Buy it here.