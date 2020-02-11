The Best Spirulina Superfood Powder

A blue-green algae loaded with nutrients, spirulina is considered a superfood. It’s a very popular supplement powder that’s becoming more and more mainstream thanks to trendy Instagram influencers who use the powder in colorful smoothie bowls and other recipes. Not only does it make smoothies a vibrant green it boosts energy and is loaded with anti-oxidants.If you’ve been thinking about trying Spirulina for yourself, but have yet to find any supplement powders at your local chain grocery store, you can rest easy. Amazon offers quite a few options to choose from. How do you pick the right option for you? Check out these five Spirulina supplement powders for starters.

Best USA-Made

Pure Hawaiian Spirulina Powder

USA-Made Spirulina Powder Comes with Added Benefits. Choosing domestic Spirulina powder from Hawaii that is Vegan –Kosher – Halal - Gluten and Soy Free. This farm to bottle spirulina has no fillers, preservatives, or dyes.

What We Liked:

Grown in Kona, Hawaii, and containing 2800% more beta carotene than carrots and with 280% more antioxidant potency than blueberries, Hawaiian Spirulina is sure to boost your smoothies. With more antioxidants, vitamins, minerals, and enzymes, than 5 servings of fruits and vegetables per serving this is a spirulina you can feel good about. Buy it here.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Best Taste

MAJU's Spirulina Powder

Superfoods are Tasty with This Powder. You won’t even know you’re eating something wildly healthy.

What We Liked:

This Spirulina powder is pesticide-free, and features a very natural, algae smell and one of the best flavors on the Spirulina market. The powder comes with a superfoods recipe book, so you can start adding Spirulina to your favorite dishes. Buy it now.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Best Bulk

Zazzee USDA Organic Spirulina Powder

More Than 300 Servings of Spirulina. If you love Spirulina, then go all out with this bulk order.

What We Liked:

If you really love Spirulina already, then make sure you never run out, with this 2.2-pound bulk container of powder, totaling 303 servings of Spirulina. Ounce for ounce, the powder is the most affordable organic powder you’ll find on Amazon. Buy it here.

Best Budget

BN Labs Spirulina Organic Powder

Enjoy the Benefits of Spirulina for Just $13. Save on your Spirulina powder.

What We Liked:

This raw, organic Spirulina powder is USDA-certified and third-party tested, with 32 servings in each $13 bag. The Spirulina is treated by heat only, non-irradiated and free from fillers. Buy it here.

Best for Beginners

Natural Elements Premium USDA Organic Spirulina Powder

Never Tried Spirulina? Start with a Small Serving. Try Spirulina before going all in.

What We Liked:

This small portion of Spirulina allows you to try the algae-based superfood on a small scale, to see if you like it, before committing to a larger purchase. The made-in-the-USA powder comes in a sturdy, resealable package, so even if it takes you awhile to get through the small, 8-ounce portion, you won’t have to worry about its shelf life. Get it here.