The Best St. John’s Wort Capsules

A humble plant with yellow flowers, St. John’s Wort has been used for medicinal purposes as far back as the era of the ancient Greeks. Today, it is used as a natural treatment for depression, menopause symptoms, and various mood issues. If you think this supplement might be right for you, check out three of our top picks for St. John’s Wort capsules. When choosing, you’ll want to look for the dosage of the active chemical hypericin, other ingredients, and how the capsules are made. While St. John’s Wort has many possible benefits, it can also interact with other drugs and have adverse effects, so it’s best to consult with your doctor first.

Best Satisfaction-Guaranteed

VitaStrength St. John's Wort

High-Quality with Refund Option. Boasting a 60-day satisfaction guarantee, the VitaStrength St. John’s Wort capsules are ideal for those unsure if this herb will work for them.

What We Liked:

With its 60-day refund policy, this St. John’s Wort supplement is a low-risk choice for those interested in trying out the herb but skeptical of its benefits. Coming with 100 capsules that are 500mg each, this supplement can bring the benefits of St. John’s Wort in one to three capsules per day. Get it here.

Best Non-GMO

Healths Harmony St. John’s Wort

All-Natural. Made up of 120 non-GMO powder capsules, the Healths Harmony St. John’s Wort Capsules are an all-natural supplement made in a GMP-certified facility.

What We Liked:

For a well-trusted, non-GMO option, these Healths Harmony capsules are a solid choice. Featuring 900mcg of hypericin per capsule, this supplement aims to offer the most effective benefits of St. John’s Wort in a non-GMO capsule you can feel good about taking. Get it here.

Best Vegetarian Capsule

NusaPure St. John’s Wort

Vegetarian Supplement. As the only capsule here without gelatin, the NusaPure St. John’s Wort capsules are ideal for those who need a purely vegetarian option.

What We Liked:

If you need to keep your supplements vegetarian-friendly, these NusaPure capsules are an excellent choice. Make sure to read the label before use, because these caps feature a slightly different dosage and serving size than the others here—they suggest two capsules per serving, for a total of 1950mcg of hypericin. Get it now.