The Best Stability Ball

Stability balls are a great way to improve your core strength and balance. Whether you plan to incorporate one into your yoga routine or replace your office chair with one, there are plenty of options out there to sort through. Don’t worry; we’ve done that part for you. Check out our guide to the best stability balls on the market right now.

Best All-Around

URBNFit Exercise Ball

Versatility and durability make this ball an all-around good choice.

What We Liked:

URBNFit’s Exercise ball is a classic. Designed with a non-slip surface, this ball is a great and easy addition to any workout or yoga routine and can double as an office chair. It’s also designed to be anti-burst and can hold up to 2000 pounds. You can get this ball in five sizes and 11 colors and it will come with a hand pump, a workout guide, and two air stoppers. Get it today.

Most Durable

Live Infinitely Exercise Ball

This stability ball will hold up under frequent use.

What We Liked:

This ball is made of 0.7 mm thick professional grade PVC, making it extremely durable and unlikely to burst. Because of this, it can support up to 2200 pounds. It was also designed with thick anti-slip ridges, so you can rest assured that it will stay mostly in one place. You can get this ball in five sizes and eight colors. It includes a one year warranty, a hand pump, ball plugs, and a remover tool. Buy it here.

Best for Balance Training

Bosu Balance Trainer

Stable and low to the ground, this balance trainer is an easy addition to your daily yoga and workout routines.

What We Liked:

This stability ball is a different style than others on our list. By having a flat bottom, it is much easier for beginners to use because they don’t need to worry about it slipping. Because it’s low to the ground, it’s also easier to incorporate into your daily yoga and workout routines. This model from Bosu is designed to last 10 times longer than other similar products from other brands. Available in 11 different color combinations, it also includes a hand pump and a workout guide to get you started. Get it today.