The Best Stability Balls

Exercise and stability balls are a great way to improve core strength, flexibility and balance. Often used in pilates, yoga, at the gym, or for home workouts stability balls can be a great workout tool. Well known to help strengthen the back and a stability ball supports the body as it exercises allowing you to work hard to reach muscle groups. If you are ready to add the benefits of a stability ball to your routine, read on to learn about our five top picks.

Best Grip

TOPLUS Exercise Ball

Super Durable. This high-density exercise ball is built to withstand up to 2200lbs and performs well for tough workouts.

What We Liked:

The durability of this exercise ball is superb. It feels super tough, and you can trust that the thick material will not pop. The slip resistance material allows for better grip when tossing, bouncing, or catching and feels stable when you sit or stretch on it. Available in a variety of sizes and colors, it’s easy to find the perfect fit. Get it now.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

High Quality Material

URBNFit Exercise Ball

High Quality Material. An exercise ball made from high-quality material for the office or home.

What We Liked:

Made of eco-friendly PVC, URBNFit is so confident in this product they are willing to offer a 100% money back guarantee. Perfect for yoga, pilates, desk chair, and much more, this ball is available in a large variety of colors and sizes. It has a durable surface that grips well and comes with a paper and digital workout guide to get you started. Get it here.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Most Durable

DYNAPRO Exercise Ball

Puncture Resistant. The perfect exercise ball for helping correct posture at a desk, or getting in a tough workout at home or in the gym.

What We Liked:

The material used for this exercise ball is outstanding. It has a thick PVC casing designed not to puncture. The surface of the ball has horizontal ribs going around it for grip and anti-slip. It also comes in four different sizes designed for different people’s heights. It is easy to inflate and holds air well. Buy it here.

Best for Home Workouts

PRO BODY Mini Exercise Ball

Mini Exercise Ball. A 9-inch exercise ball for working on balance, core strength, and flexibility.

What We Liked:

A wonderful piece of equipment to take your home or gym workouts to the next level. Used by professional trainers and gyms everywhere. Easy to grip even during a tough, sweaty workout. This balls with access to videos and workouts and is available in a variety of colors. Get it here.