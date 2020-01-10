The Best Sticky Socks

Slipping and sliding during a yoga or barre class can be distracting, to say the least. That’s where sticky socks come in: these handy little socks use small grips on the bottom to give you added traction and stability, whether you’re tackling tricky poses in class or just doing light chores around the house. With their added stability, these socks can also be useful for anyone at a fall risk, or otherwise in need of some extra traction to stay safe. To help you find the right pair, we’ve pulled together five great options in a range of styles, shapes, and designs. Keep reading to discover our top picks.

Best Strap Style

Ozaiic Yoga Socks for Women

Ballet-Inspired Shape. Featuring criss-crossed elastic straps and a cute design of grips on the bottom, these Ozaiic Yoga Socks bring added stability in a comfortable ballet-slipper style.

What We Liked:

These sticky socks are a great decision for barre, yoga, pilates, or other workouts when you want a little extra traction. We appreciated that these were a more dance-friendly style than regular athletic socks. Buy them now.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Minimalist Style

QING Yoga Socks for Women

Simple and Subtle. Coming in a range of solid color options, these yoga socks are another great ballet-inspired option, but with an even simpler look. They’re subtle, but they make a statement in your workout.

What We Liked:

With subtle grips on the bottom and simple, solid color materials, these QING socks are a great option for those who want some added stability in a low-profile, ballet-inspired look. They definitely got the job done with minimalist flair. Buy it now.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Most Coverage

Live Happy Be Healthy Non-Slip Socks

Higher Ankle Coverage. With an extra thick heel tab and a slightly taller shape to cover more of the ankle, these non-slip socks are ideal for those who want extra comfort and coverage in a sticky sock.

What We Liked:

These sticky socks stretch higher up on the ankle than the other socks here on our list. This actually makes them the best option for anyone who wants the added security of knowing that even if your foot shifts a little in the sock, you’re still totally covered. They’re especially smart for anyone using sticky socks for health or prevention purposes. Buy them here.

Best Grip

Muezna Non Slip Yoga Socks for Women

Stable Traction. Featuring large grip shapes on the bottom, these Muezna Yoga Socks offer the most impressive grip of the socks listed here.

What We Liked:

Boasting a classic ankle sock look and available in a range of color combinations, these socks proved to be a reliable choice during multiple types of workouts. They provided additional traction we could feel - all in an athletic style. Buy them today.

This article was written by a third party for use in our affiliate program and has not been endorsed by our editors.