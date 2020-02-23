The Best Straps for Yoga Mats

When you have a regular home yoga practice, joining a group class improves form and connects you with a community of yogis. But getting your mat from home to the studio is a pain. Even more so if you’re bringing your mat with you for the whole day to catch a post-work Vinyasa. Yoga mat straps are a streamlined way to get your mat from home to work to the studio with no hassle. They wrap around both ends of the rolled mat, creating an easy shoulder strap. Some straps you can use during class to deepen stretches and create extra space in difficult poses. You want to get a strap made from a comfortable material that’s long enough to fit around your mat with room to carry. If you use an extra-thick or super-padded mat, a longer strap will accommodate the extra bulk. Here are our picks for great yoga mat straps.

Most Versatile Design

Clever Yoga Yoga Mat Strap Sling

Standard and Extra-Long Straps. Carry anything from your yoga mat to lawn chairs with either the 66-inch or 85-inch 100 percent cotton straps.

What We Liked:

Once you carry your mat to class, the strap doubles as a resistance strap to get deeper stretches and help in difficult poses. And, if it looks a little dingy after regular commutes, it’s machine washable. Get it here.

Most Durable Strap

Tumaz Yoga Mat Strap 2-in-1 Adjustable Sling

Great Color Options. This polyester cotton strap comes in 64-inch and 85-inch lengths, with a delicate cozy texture and easy slip-on design.

What We Liked:

There are almost 20 stylish color options, so you can match your gym gear or yoga mat. It also has an extra thick strap that won’t break or dig into your shoulder while you’re using it. Get it here.

Best Value Buy

FIT SPIRIT Adjustable Cotton Yoga Mat Carrying Strap

Lightweight and Multifunctional. Made from cotton, this lightweight 64-inch strap accommodates most yoga and exercise mats, pool noodles, and picnic blankets.

What We Liked:

It’s an affordable and straightforward carrying strap that you can use to make carrying unwieldy items easier. It comes in trendy colors that’ll stand out on your commute and in class. Buy it today.

Easiest to Use

Gaiam Yoga Mat Sling

Simple and Effective. Constructed from nylon with metal rings, this strap is 76 inches long for comfortable commuting.

What We Liked:

It’s easy to slide the nylon onto a yoga mat and cinch down with the metal rings. The durable material comes in eight subdued neutral colors. It's available here.

Most Comfortable to Carry

Manduka Journey On Commuter Yoga Mat Carrier

Great for Commuters. This 68-inch natural cotton strap comes with a padded shoulder strap and sturdy metal buckles.

What We Liked:

The gravity cinches are easy to use but durable enough for daily or long commutes. It comes in three dark neutral colors that’ll look stylish with any gym aesthetic. Buy it today.