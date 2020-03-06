The Best Sunscreen Sprays

Spending sunny days out at the park, beach, or even your front yard can be a lot of fun, but not if you get a sunburn. A quality sunscreen is important to protect your skin from the sun, as too much sun can be quite damaging to your skin. Sunscreen keeps you protected and makes sure you have fun all day without burning. Pick your favorite up today to stay protected while having fun in the sun. Keep reading to find out our picks for the top sunscreen sprays on the market!

Long Wearing

Banana Boat Sunscreen Sport Performance

Long-wearing and sweat resistant. The Banana Boat Sport sunscreen spray is long-lasting and can stay on even when you swim or sweat.

What We Liked

Banana Boat offers amazing sunscreen sprays that are tried and true! If you need a long-wearing sunscreen that will last in all sorts of conditions, you have to try this out. It offers 50 plus UV protection for 80 minutes which can’t be beat. Pick it up here.

Best Vegan Sunscreen Spray

Sun Bum Original Sunscreen Spray

Vegan and dermatologist tested. A great sunscreen spray that is cruelty-free and vegan. It is moisturizing and dermatologist approved.

What We Liked

This sunscreen spray by Sun Bum is cruelty-free, vegan, and offers amazing protection from the sun. Most companies don’t offer vegan formulas but thanks to Sun Bum, that is changing. It comes in four SPF strengths so you can use it for running around town or an all-day at the beach adventure. Get it here.

Best Lightweight Sunscreen

Alba Botanica Sunscreen Spray

Lightweight and non-greasy formula. Alba Botanicas sunscreen spray offers excellent protection with a lightweight and non-greasy formula. It’s also water-resistant for up to 80 minutes.

What We Liked

Many sunscreens can leave your feeling oily. Thankfully, Alba Botanica is making waves with their sunscreen spray to change that. They created a coconut oil spray that melts into your skin providing extra moisture while keeping you protected from the sun. Get it now.

Best for Kids

Neutrogena Wet Skin Kids Sunscreen Spray

Great for active kids and works on wet skin. This kid’s sunscreen spray by Neutrogena is formulated for sensitive skin and works on most age groups. It can be used on wet skin for easy application in and out of the water.

What We Liked

Applying sunscreen to your kids can be a challenge. They never want to sit still for long which can make applying traditional sunscreen a nightmare. We like that Neutrogena gets our struggles and has made it easier with a spray that sticks to wet skin and can be applied quickly. Buy it here.