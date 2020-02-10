The Best Superfood Powders

If you’re looking to add more fruits and vegetables into your diet, superfood powder may make that goal a little easier. Made from ground up greens, fruits, veggies, and sometimes seeds and grains, these powders can be mixed with water or added to juice, milk, smoothies, shakes, and even baked goods. These convenient powders often include ingredients like kale, acai berry, carrot, and spirulina, and pack their benefits into a manageable serving size of just one scoop. To help you find the best superfood powder for you, we’ve pulled together five great options boasting different nutritional values, sizes, and ingredients.

Best Vitamin B12 and C Source

BioSchwartz Organic Super Greens Powder

High in Vitamins. Featuring 125% of the recommended daily value of vitamin B12 and 83% of the recommended daily value of vitamin C in a single serving, this BioSchwartz super greens powder offers the highest amount of these two vitamins of any of the options on our list.

What We Liked:

This super greens powder from BioSchwartz uses a mix of 46 different foods to bring three servings of veggies in every scoop, and makes for a great choice for those looking to incorporate more vitamin B12 and vitamin C into their diets. Get it here.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Best Bulk Supply

Amazing Grass Green Superfood

Stock Up on Greens. Available in both a 60-serving tub and a whopping 100-serving tub, this Amazing Grass Green Superfood powder offers the largest supply of any of the options on our list—ideal for those looking to stock up.

What We Liked:

This 17 ounce tub from Amazing Grass contains 60 servings of powder, which you can add to eight or more ounces of water, juice, smoothies, and whatever else you can think of. With this lasting supply, you’ll be set for a while. Buy it now.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Best Lifetime Guarantee

Nested Naturals Super Greens

Refund Anytime. Coming in a 30-serving container, this Nested Naturals superfood powder comes with a lifetime guarantee—so if you’re not happy with your purchase, Nested Naturals promises to give you a refund anytime.

What We Liked:

This 8.5 ounce container from Nested Naturals contains a mix of ingredients like kale, acai berry, and a little bit of monk fruit extract for added sweetness. Its lifetime guarantee makes this a worry-free choice for those interested in trying superfood powder. Get it now.

Most Superfoods per Scoop

Orgain Organic Green Superfoods Powder

Affordable Mix. Featuring an impressive mix of 50 superfoods per scoop that includes greens and grasses, ancient grains, organic sprouts, berries, and more, this superfood powder from Orgain boasts the widest mix of superfoods per serving of any of the options here.

What We Liked:

This superfoods powder from Orgain includes turmeric, spinach, amaranth, flax, beets, ginger, and much more, bringing a wide mix of superfoods in each scoop for the most affordable price on our list. Get it today.