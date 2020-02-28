The Best Swimsuit Beach Cover-Ups

Whether you’re going to the beach, heading out on a cruise, or planning your next vacation, swimsuit cover-ups are a must. Not only do they offer extra coverage and protection from the sun, they are incredibly flattering as well. The best cover-up will pair perfectly with whatever style or vibe you’re trying to create, will be flowy, breathable, and perfect for packing into a suitcase. Here are four of the best options we think you’ll love.

Most Color Options

Wader Agio Beach Swimsuit for Women Sleeve Coverups

Match Any Swimsuit. Style your beachwear to match with this flowy boho-style cover-up available in all the colors of the rainbow.

What We Liked:

This chic boho-style cover-up will go with nearly any style or color swimsuit. It’s a one-piece poncho-style with a plunging neckline and ornamental ties on either side for leg slits. The see-through style is very flattering regardless of your body type. With all the colors of the rainbow, you’re sure to find one to match your style. Buy it here.

Most Boho

Jeasona Women’s Bathing Suit Cover UP for Beach

Beach in Style. Give your boho beach style an upgrade with this flattering women’s swimsuit cover-up.

What We Liked:

This crochet-style boho cover-up will go perfectly with your bikini or swimsuit for a day at the beach. Casual enough for the coffee shop but fancy enough for a cruise, this is an ideal multi-purpose cover-up. The material is soft and breathable, has a flattering v-neck, and drawstring slits on both sides. It’s easily packable for vacations and can be paired with a wide variety of outfits for maximum use. Get it here.

Most Unique

CPOKRTWSO Women’s Crochet Chiffon Tassel Swimsuit Beach Bikini Cover Ups

Show Off Your Style. Display your unique style with this one-of-a-kind swimsuit cover-up, perfect for the beach.

What We Liked:

This beautiful cover-up comes in numerous colors to match any swimsuit you own. It has a unique style with a front applique and tassels lining the entire piece. It’s a pull-over that is flattering enough for any shape. Two slits on the side round out the overall look, giving it a sexy appeal that will look good on any woman. It’s perfect for beachwear, dries quickly, and can easily be packed for travel. Get it here.

Best for Plus-Sized Women

ADOME Cover Ups for Swimwear

Lovely and Flattering. Show off your curves with this beautiful, flowy swimsuit cover-up for a day at the beach.

What We Liked:

This flowy cover-up is stylish and flattering for a curvy body type. A plunge front shows off your swimsuit top and an elastic waist with tassel drawstrings allows for a cinched style. The fabric is breathable but durable to provide extra coverage from the sun. This is an ideal cover-up for a day at the beach, a cruise, or the pool when you need some extra skin coverage. Get it now.