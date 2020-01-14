The Best Tea Sampler Packs

Whether you’re well-steeped in the traditions and flavors of tea or are just getting started, these tea sampler packs are a great way to experience a wide variety of flavors and types.

Best Gift for the Tea Lover

Tea Forte Organic Classic Tea Sampler

Delicious Gourmet Tea Makes the Perfect Gift. Treat yourself or give a gift that’s sure to be appreciated with this Organic Tea Sampler, loaded with gourmet teas in an attractive gift box. Get it here.

What We Liked:

This 15-piece sampler is a great way to test drive five of Tea Forte’s most popular organic tea blends. The flavors are bold and aromatic, and they come individually packed and perfectly pre-measured to enjoy in a 12-ounce cup or pot. A little pricier than similar samplers, but worth it, in our opinion. Comes in attractive packaging for a polished presentation ready to be given as a gift.

Best Sampler for Beginners

Taylors of Harrogate Classic Tea Variety Box, 48 Count

Lots of Flavors for a Little Dough. Spend a little, get a lot with this delicious variety of classic tea flavors.

What We Liked:

This affordable sampler includes a delightful assortment of several classic flavors in an attractive storage box. The tea is high-quality, with a bold taste and pleasant aroma, and the assortment features a half-dozen bags each of eight classic flavors that are must-try for any novice tea drinker. Buy it here.

Best Variety of Single-Serve Loose Tea

Tea Forte Classic Teas Variety Gift Box

28 Flavors at Your Fingertips. This classic tea gift box makes it easy to experience and enjoy a wide range of uniquely flavored teas.

What We Liked:

So many choices! The Tea Forte Classic Teas Variety Gift Box is loaded with 28 assorted flavors packed in easy-to-enjoy, single-serve pouches. Each is pre-measured to deliver the perfect 12-ounce cup. Just pour into an infuser or pot, steep, and enjoy. Flavors include a range of aromatic infusions of Black, White, Green and Herbal teas, all packaged in an attractive box with descriptions of each tea on the underside of the box top. Buy it today.

King of the K-Cup Samplers

Cha4TEA 100-Count Variety Sampler Pack for Keurig K-Cup Brewers

Convenient Enjoyment with Rich Variety. The Cha4TEA Variety Sampler is a great way to brew delicious, single-serve tea with ease and convenience.

What We Liked:

This 100-piece K-Cup Sampler makes it easier than ever to enjoy your favorite teas and try new flavors. No messy tea bags, no loose leaves to steep. Just pop in a K-Cup and bingo, your tea is hot and ready. You get 10 assorted flavors, including beloved classics and infusions. Buy it today.

Best Value for Tazo Tea

Tazo Green Tea Energizing 5 Flavor Variety Pack Sampler

Great Flavors, Great Price. Take home this Tazo Green Tea Sampler, and enjoy 100 bags of their best blends at a price that makes it easy to stock up.

What We Liked:

For those who already love Tazo tea and drink it on the regular, we highly recommend this variety pack sampler. It provides five flavors, including 20 bags each of Zen, Green Ginger, Decaf Lotus Blossom Green, Organic Peachy Green, and China Green Tips. Newcomers to Tazo are sure to fall in love at first scent with the enticing aromas of these high-quality teas. Flavor is consistent, and the nice bump of caffeine in each cup will add pep to your step. Buy it today.

