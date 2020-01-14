The Best Tea Sets

Drinking tea before or after yoga can add a new dimension and restorative benefits to your practice. Tea sets allow you to be present in a meditative space while occupying your hands with the ritual of steeping and pouring tea. Teapots with infusers are great for bulk loose leaf teas, enjoying multiple cups, or sharing with friends. Many sets include a pot warmer which is an attractive way to keep tea warm. When shopping for a tea set you will want to consider the size of the set, if it has an infuser, whether it includes a pot warmer and if the set is dishwasher safe.

Best Contemporary Set

Teabloom Complete Tea Set

Watch Blooming Teas Steep. This 40 ounce clear tea set a dozen blooming teas that unravel into flowers as they steep.

What We Liked:

This contemporary styled set is perfect for enjoying blooming teas and features a tea light warming base and four 3.4 ounce cups. The tea cups are double walled to keep tea warm and hands cool. The set is stovetop, microwave, and dishwasher safe for easy use and cleaning. Buy it today.

Most Authentic Tea Set

Pukka Home Porcelain Tea Set British Royal Series

Just Like the Brits. The pumpkin shaped set brings authentic style to teatime, and the large cups are great for warming hands before yoga.

What We Liked:

This classically styled porcelain set for six includes a sugar bowl, cream pitcher, 28 ounce teapot and 8 ounce cups with saucers. A stainless steel filter makes it easy to steep loose leaf teas. The set is dishwasher safe and comes in white, milk purple, and pink. Get it here.

Best Classic Set

BTäT China Tea Set

Delicate Style, Microwave Safe. The delicate blue design includes flowers, plus a nod to the royal family with a crown and fleur-de-lis on the opposite side.

What We Liked:

The 48 ounce teapot and 8 ounce tea cups are porcelain, but still dishwasher and microwave safe. Included with the set are a matching cream pitcher and sugar bowl. The pot doesn’t include an infuser, so it’s perfect for brewing with tea bags. Get it today.

Best Value

Kendal Tea Maker

Lovely Lavender Design. The clear pot with porcelain tea infuser makes this a unique and eye-catching tea set.

What We Liked:

Combining borosilicate glass and porcelain, this set uses a ceramic filter for brewing loose leaf teas in the 24 ounce teapot. The set also contains a porcelain tea light warmer, two 3.5 ounce tea cups with saucers and porcelain spoons. It’s perfect for people with limited space who don’t need a full four, or six cup set. Buy it now.

Best for Tea Parties

ufengke European Retro Ceramic Tea Set

Vintage Vibe, Contemporary Quality. Made from porcelain with a gold glaze and delicately painted flowers, this set feels timeless.

What We Liked:

You can leave this set on a countertop, it’s attractive gold glazed porcelain and comes with a metal storage rack that accommodates the whole set. The set includes a 33 ounce teapot, six 6 ounce teacups, saucers, and ceramic teaspoons. Buy it here.

This article was written by a third party for use in our affiliate program and has not been endorsed by our editors.