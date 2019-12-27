The Best Tea Tree Oil Foot Soaks

We put our feet through a lot, so it’s only natural that sometimes they fight back. If you’re looking for an at-home remedy for tired feet, calluses, odor, toenail fungus, and athlete’s foot, a tea tree oil foot soak may be just the ticket. We’ve rounded up three of our favorite tea tree oil foot soaks—featuring a variety of additional oils and ingredients—to help you find the right one for you.

Most Unique Foot Soak

M3 Naturals Tea Tree Oil Foot Soak

Infused with Fruit Stem Cells. Boasting 12 natural ingredients, including fruit cell culture extract and coconut oil, the M3 Naturals Tea Tree Oil Foot Soak is the most unique soak here.

What We Liked:

Featuring the most unique ingredients on our list, this M3 Naturals foot soak is ideal for those who want to explore a tea tree oil soak that offers a little something extra. Infused with fruit stem cells, this foot soak brings a distinctly refreshing experience. Buy it now.

Best Value

FineVine Tea Tree Oil Foot Soak

Trusted Premium Blend. With its blend of seven oils, the FineVine foot soak is a trusted choice for softening callused feet and treating various foot issues, and even just a little goes a long way!

What We Liked:

This FineVine tea tree oil requires just once ounce of foot soak solution for every gallon of water. This makes it a reliable tea tree oil foot soak at a very reasonable price compared to other foot soaks with comparable ingredients. For a premium blend that will last many soaks, the FineVine foot soak is a great choice. Buy it here.

Best Foot Soak for Nails

Purely Northwest Tea Tree Oil Foot Soak

Target Toenail Issues. Made with 100 percent natural essential oils, the Purely Northwest foot soak is designed to relieve stubborn nail issues.

What We Liked:

Formulated to target the worst fungal issues you can throw at it, this Purely Northwest foot soak is an excellent choice for those looking for relief from toenail fungus and athlete’s foot. With its simple, natural ingredients, it is a solid choice for those hoping for a foot soak that can bring cleaner, healthier nails. Get it here.