The Best Tea Tree Oils

Derived from the leaves of the tea tree native to Australia, tea tree oil has long been used as a natural remedy for various skin issues because of its germ-fighting properties. Today, it is commonly applied to the skin to target issues like acne, nail fungal infections, lice, and athlete’s foot, or it is inhaled to reduce coughs and promote relaxation. When picking out your next bottle of tea tree oil, you’ll want to consider what you’re hoping to use it for, the quantity, price per ounce, and how it’s sourced. To get you started, we’ve rounded up five great options.

Best Bulk Supply Tea Tree Oil

Sun Essential Oils Tea Tree Essential Oil

Up to 16 Fluid Ounces. Available in bottles ranging from four to 16 fluid ounces, the Sun Essential Oils Tea Tree Oil is ideal for those looking for a long-lasting bulk supply at a great price per ounce.

What We Liked:

If you’re hoping to stock up on tea tree oil so you can use it liberally in home-made hand sanitizers, deodorants, bug repellants, and more, this tea tree oil from Sun Essential Oils is a great choice, as its 16-ounce size will keep you well-stocked at an affordable per-ounce price. Get it here.

Best Refund Policy Tea Tree Oil

Artizen Tea Tree Essential Oil

Risk-Free. Boasting a lifetime warranty and guarantee, Artizen Tea Tree Essential Oil is a great choice for those interested in trying out tea tree oil, but unsure of its possible benefits.

What We Liked:

Available in bottles of one, two, and four fluid ounces, Artizen tea tree oil offers a lifetime warranty and guarantee, so if you try it out and you’re unsatisfied, you can get a refund at any time. If you’re a tea tree oil skeptic, this is a great choice for you. Get it here.

Best Tea Tree Oil Body Wash

Purely Northwest Antifungal Tea Tree Oil

Long-Lasting and Affordable. Coming in a long-lasting bottle of nine fluid ounces, offering a very low price per ounce, Purely Northwest tea tree oil is made with tea tree oil and six other essential oils to make it a nourishing foot and body wash.

What We Liked:

Formulated to be strong enough to target issues like athlete’s foot and nail fungus while still being gentle enough on sensitive skin, the Purely Northwest tea tree oil is a high-quality tea tree oil foot and body wash at an affordable price. For those looking for a budget-friendly tea tree oil to use primarily as a body wash, this is a stellar option. Get it here.

Best for Beauty

Radha Beauty Tea Tree Essential Oil

Target Skin Issues. Designed to target skin tags and blemish-prone skin, the Radha Beauty Tea Tree Essential Oil is ideal for those hoping to use tea tree oil to improve skin appearance.

What We Liked:

Coming in a four-ounce bottle with a dropper, the Radha Beauty Tea Tree Essential Oil can be used to target skin tags and reduce the appearance of blemishes. For those hoping to use tea tree oil specifically for skin issues, the Radha Beauty tea tree oil is a solid option. Get it here.

Best Socially-Responsible

Handcraft Blends Tea Tree Essential Oil

Ethically-Sourced Ingredients. Priding themselves on sourcing every ingredient in an ethical and cruelty-free way, Handcraft Blends offers a tea tree oil ideal for those who want a socially-responsible option.

What We Liked:

Bottled in the U.S. in an FDA-approved facility, the Handcraft Blends Tea Tree Essential Oil promises ethically-sourced and cruelty-free ingredients that are completely paraben-free, so you can feel good about your purchase. Get it today.