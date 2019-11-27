The Best Therapy Balls
Best Exercise Ball
URBNFit Exercise Ball
Made of sturdy PVC, this ball is a great pick if you’re trying to improve your balance or core strength.
What We Liked:
This ball can be used in a variety of balance and strength exercises and comes with a book of instructions to guide you. It is made of sturdy PVC material and can hold up to 2,000 pounds so you don’t need to worry about it bursting. This ball is the perfect height to use as an office chair replacement. It's here now.
Best Massage Therapy Balls
Kieba Massage Lacrosse Balls
These massage therapy balls will provide you with quick and effective relief.
What We Liked:
Kieba’s massage therapy balls are great to use before or after yoga while lying on your mat. Simply lay on the balls and use your own bodyweight to ease the tension out of your muscles. This pick is made of durable solid rubber, so you can count on it lasting. They even include a 100 percent money back guarantee. Get them today.
Best Mini Exercise Ball
ProBody Pilates Mini Exercise Ball
Great for rehabilitation and core strength, this sturdy little ball is useful in countless ways.
What We Liked:
Made of soft and low-odor PVC material, this little ball is often recommended in rehabilitation activities. It comes with a list of exercises for you to try and is great for balance and core strength exercises, especially for those with hip, knee, or sciatica troubles. It also comes with a 90-day guarantee. Buy it here.