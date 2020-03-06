The Best Tinted Moisturizers with SPF
Best for Dry Skin
EltaMD UV Daily Tinted Facial Sunscreen
Lightweight Moisture. Coming in a 1.7-ounce bottle and offering protection against UVA and UVB rays, this EltaMD tinted moisturizer uses hyaluronic acid to boost moisture retention.
What We Liked
A great pick for those who want added moisture, this tinted SPF 40 sunscreen from EltaMD aims to leave skin feeling softer and smoother—while staying free from fragrance and parabens. Buy Today at Amazon.
Highest Sun Protection
DRMTLGY Anti-Aging Tinted Moisturizer
SPF 46. Boasting broad-spectrum SPF 46, this DRMTLGY Anti-Aging Tinted Moisturizer stands out as the moisturizer with the highest SPF rating on our list—making it a great pick for those in search of added sun protection.
What We Liked
Designed to minimize the appearance of wrinkles and fine lines with its sheer coverage, this tinted moisturizer from DRMTLGY offers high sun protection at a very reasonable price of under $12 per ounce. Shop Today on Amazon.
Best Variety
bareMinerals Complexion Rescue Tinted Hydrating Gel Cream
Many Color Options. Available in 10 different colors, this tinted moisturizer from bareMinerals offers sheer-to-medium coverage for a variety of skin tones.
What We Liked
Featuring coconut-derived ingredients and free from parabens, fragrance, and phthalates, this bareMinerals moisturizer brings broad-spectrum SPF 30 in a non-chemical sunscreen. Buy Today.
Most Versatile
Revision Skincare Intellishade Original Tinted Moisturizer
All Skin Types. Designed to blend in naturally with the color of your skin, this Revision Skincare tinted moisturizer promises to work well with all skin types, making it an impressively versatile moisturizer.
What We Liked
Formulated with plankton extract, white birch, and yeast, this versatile tinted moisturizer offers broad-spectrum UV protection and is designed to bring a no-makeup look that naturally matches your skin tone. Pick Some Up Today at Amazon.
Most Affordable
Neutrogena Healthy Skin Anti-Aging Perfector
Budget-Friendly Coverage. Featuring a one-ounce bottle for under $12, this tinted moisturizer from Neutrogena stands out as the most affordable option on our list.
What We Liked
Available in six different colors and offering SPF 20, this Neutrogena moisturizer uses retinol, antioxidants, and vitamins to give skin a dewy finish, at a budget-friendly price. Buy Today.