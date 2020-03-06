The Best Tinted Moisturizers with SPF

A great tinted moisturizer brings many benefits in one convenient bottle; it delivers moisture to dry skin, protects your skin from the sun, and gives you an effortless no-makeup look while covering imperfections. If you’re on the lookout for the perfect tinted moisturizer with SPF, start by considering the amount of sun protection you need, your skin type, and your budget. We’ve pulled together five great options spanning different SPF ratings, prices per ounce, ingredients, and levels of coverage, to help you narrow it down.

Best for Dry Skin

EltaMD UV Daily Tinted Facial Sunscreen

Lightweight Moisture. Coming in a 1.7-ounce bottle and offering protection against UVA and UVB rays, this EltaMD tinted moisturizer uses hyaluronic acid to boost moisture retention.

What We Liked

A great pick for those who want added moisture, this tinted SPF 40 sunscreen from EltaMD aims to leave skin feeling softer and smoother—while staying free from fragrance and parabens. Buy Today at Amazon.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Highest Sun Protection

DRMTLGY Anti-Aging Tinted Moisturizer

SPF 46. Boasting broad-spectrum SPF 46, this DRMTLGY Anti-Aging Tinted Moisturizer stands out as the moisturizer with the highest SPF rating on our list—making it a great pick for those in search of added sun protection.

What We Liked

Designed to minimize the appearance of wrinkles and fine lines with its sheer coverage, this tinted moisturizer from DRMTLGY offers high sun protection at a very reasonable price of under $12 per ounce. Shop Today on Amazon.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Best Variety

bareMinerals Complexion Rescue Tinted Hydrating Gel Cream

Many Color Options. Available in 10 different colors, this tinted moisturizer from bareMinerals offers sheer-to-medium coverage for a variety of skin tones.

What We Liked

Featuring coconut-derived ingredients and free from parabens, fragrance, and phthalates, this bareMinerals moisturizer brings broad-spectrum SPF 30 in a non-chemical sunscreen. Buy Today.

Most Versatile

Revision Skincare Intellishade Original Tinted Moisturizer

All Skin Types. Designed to blend in naturally with the color of your skin, this Revision Skincare tinted moisturizer promises to work well with all skin types, making it an impressively versatile moisturizer.

What We Liked

Formulated with plankton extract, white birch, and yeast, this versatile tinted moisturizer offers broad-spectrum UV protection and is designed to bring a no-makeup look that naturally matches your skin tone. Pick Some Up Today at Amazon.

Most Affordable

Neutrogena Healthy Skin Anti-Aging Perfector

Budget-Friendly Coverage. Featuring a one-ounce bottle for under $12, this tinted moisturizer from Neutrogena stands out as the most affordable option on our list.

What We Liked

Available in six different colors and offering SPF 20, this Neutrogena moisturizer uses retinol, antioxidants, and vitamins to give skin a dewy finish, at a budget-friendly price. Buy Today.