The Best Training Timers
Best Clip-On
Gymboss Interval Timer and Stopwatch
Small and Portable. Measuring just over two inches wide by under two inches tall, this compact timer from Gymboss comes with a removable belt-clip that allows it to easily clip onto clothing for convenient use during a workout.
What We Liked
Beyond its compact size and convenient design, this timer also features a built-in stopwatch and clock feature with chime and vibration interval notifications. You can actually get a lot of function out of this small device. Get it here.
Best Bluetooth
GymNext Flex Timer
Mobile App. As the only Bluetooth-enabled timer on our list, this GymNext timer is a great choice for those who want the added versatility of being able to control a timer through a mobile app.
What We Liked
Through its unique app, this timer allows users to save and share workouts, and also features an audio-sync capability. This means you can automatically fade your music at the end of each round for a more customized, uninterrupted timed workout. Buy it now.
Best Lanyard
Marathon ADANAC 3000 Digital Stopwatch Timer
Convenient and Budget-Friendly. Offering a classic water-resistant stopwatch for a budget-friendly price, this Marathon timer brings reliable convenience, thanks to its included 46-inch lanyard.
What We Liked
This affordable timer displays both the time and day, and it is capable of timing both single and split events, promising accuracy of 1/100th second. This one is a great pick for timing races and drills. Buy it now.
Best Remote-Control
BTBSIGN 2.3" Programmable LED Interval Timer
Large and Bright. Measuring over 16 inches long and 4 inches tall, this large timer from BTBSIGN comes with a remote, making it both easy to read and simple to control.
What We Liked
For a large timer that can be controlled from a distance, this programmable timer stands out as a great choice. With it, you can set several different training and rest times, use it as a countdown clock and stopwatch, or use it for Tabata and EMOM training and more. Get it here.