The Best Trapeze Stands

Trapeze stands are useful for aerial yoga, which combines yoga and Pilates techniques while suspended in air. This technique helps to increase core strength and decompress the spine. It also adds the movement of pulling, which is not done in normal yoga routines. When picking a trapeze stand to use for aerial yoga, the most important things to check are height and stability.We’ve sussed out our favorite trapeze stands to recommend for aerial yoga. Read on to learn more.

Most Stable

YOGABODY Yoga Trapeze Stand

Aerial Yoga Support. This trapeze stand was designed for indoor and outdoor use and can hold up to 600 pounds.

What We Liked:

This stand boasts its “rock-solid” stability and can hold up to 600 pounds. We loved the feeling of security the guarantee gives. This pick is almost 10 feet tall, so you can confidently go through your routine without worrying about hitting the ground. It’s also made to balance just as well outside as it does indoors, so you can enjoy the zen of nature as you work out. Ding: Assembly is required, but it can be done in a matter of minutes. Get it today.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Most Compact

KT Aerial Yoga Stand

Solid Aerial Yoga Stand. If you’re looking for something that will fit in your snug apartment, this is the perfect choice.

We appreciated that this stand can be used in places that don’t have a lot of extra space. Its compact design is wide enough to accommodate your routines, but it won’t take up any additional room. Made of steel designed to minimize wobbling, this stand is sturdy enough to hold over 400 pounds. When not in use, it can be quickly folded into a long rectangular frame for easy storage. It also comes with a five-year warranty, so you can shop with confidence. Get it here.