The Best Trapeze Stands
Most Stable
YOGABODY Yoga Trapeze Stand
Aerial Yoga Support. This trapeze stand was designed for indoor and outdoor use and can hold up to 600 pounds.
What We Liked:
This stand boasts its “rock-solid” stability and can hold up to 600 pounds. We loved the feeling of security the guarantee gives. This pick is almost 10 feet tall, so you can confidently go through your routine without worrying about hitting the ground. It’s also made to balance just as well outside as it does indoors, so you can enjoy the zen of nature as you work out. Ding: Assembly is required, but it can be done in a matter of minutes. Get it today.
Most Compact
KT Aerial Yoga Stand
Solid Aerial Yoga Stand. If you’re looking for something that will fit in your snug apartment, this is the perfect choice.
We appreciated that this stand can be used in places that don’t have a lot of extra space. Its compact design is wide enough to accommodate your routines, but it won’t take up any additional room. Made of steel designed to minimize wobbling, this stand is sturdy enough to hold over 400 pounds. When not in use, it can be quickly folded into a long rectangular frame for easy storage. It also comes with a five-year warranty, so you can shop with confidence. Get it here.