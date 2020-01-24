Everyone knows that one of the most important parts of regular exercise is staying adequately hydrated. However, for those of us who prefer hot or cold drinks, it can be difficult to find a traditional water bottle that fits the bill. Luckily, there are a number of versatile travel mugs that can keep your drink properly iced or warm while promoting proper hydration. In this article, we’ll dive into some of the best travel mugs currently available on the market. With a variety of sizes, features, and overall designs, you’re sure to find the perfect travel mug for your needs in no time at all.

Best Insulator

Contigo AUTOSEAL West Loop Vacuum-Insulated Travel Mug

Superb Insulation. This vacuum-insulated mug has a high-quality seal top for keeping an impressive amount of air out.

What We Liked:

You’ll love using this travel mug for both hot and cold liquids — the impressive vessel keeps drinks cold for up to 18 hours and hot for up to seven. Notably, the bottle has an easy open button, making it super easy to take a swig of tea or water with just one hand. The slim construction makes this travel mug great for use in the car. Best of all, this mug comes with a lifetime warranty for an easy refund should you be dissatisfied in any way. Get it here.

Most Compact

Zojirushi SM-KHE48AG Stainless Steel Mug

Versatile Mug. This stainless steel mug will keep your drinks adequately hot or cool throughout your workout.

What We Liked:

This versatile travel mug is insulated with BPA-free plastic to keep liquids clean and fresh. Plus, the outside is coated with stainless steel so you won’t have to worry about accidentally nicking your new bottle. Notably, the wide mouth of this bottle can accommodate full-sized ice cubes, making it perfect for a refreshing swig of iced water. The compact design of this tumbler makes it perfect for everyday use and travel. Buy it today.

Best Overall

YETI Rambler 20 oz Stainless Steel Vacuum Insulated Tumbler

Superb Insulation. This travel mug is equipped with double-wall insulation for keeping drinks adequately chilled or heated.

What We Liked:

YETI is known for making high-quality products, and this tumbler is no exception. The mug is made with top-grade stainless steel so it won’t shatter even if you accidentally drop it a couple of times. You won’t have to worry about this tumbler adequately keeping your drinks hot or cold — with the double-wall insulation, this mug is equipped with top-notch temperature control. Best of all, this tumbler is dishwasher safe so you can easily keep it fresh even with regular use. Get it here.

Most Portable

Simple Modern 20oz Journey Travel Mug

Excellent Travel Mug. This mug’s special design allows it to fit perfectly in standard car cup-holders.

What We Liked:

This mug is as functional as it is fashionable with over 10 bright and cheery designs to choose from. Notably, you’re given both a straw and clasp lid, allowing for maximum flexibility. The stainless steel makes this mug super durable for regular use. Best of all, Simple Modern donates a portion of their profits to charity, so you’ll feel great about your purchase. Get them here.

Best Value

Juro Tumbler 20 oz Stainless Steel Vacuum Insulated Tumbler

Sleek Tumbler. This tumbler is sure to keep your drinks hot or cold without breaking the bank.

What We Liked:

With your purchase, you’re given two different lids to choose from for maximum flexibility. The compact tumbler will keep your drinks adequately cold or hot for regular use throughout your day. It’s also made with an anti-sweat, stainless steel design, so your hands won’t get residually wet while using this travel mug. You’re sure to love this lightweight, eco-friendly mug to hold both hot and cold liquids during your workout. Buy it here.