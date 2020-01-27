The Best Vitamin C Face Serums

For younger, healthier, glowing skin, vitamin C face serum boosts collagen production , protects against sun damage and reduces hyperpigmentation. Vitamin C serum is known to visibly reduce the signs of aging; smooth out wrinkles, brightens the complexion and improves skin tone. Vitamin C serums also fight free radicals and infuse your skin with antioxidants for long-lasting improvement. If you want to give your face the best treatment available, choose from one of these fantastic vitamin c serums.

Fan Editor’s Choice

TruSkin Vitamin C Serum for Face

Get Glowing Skin. Give your skin all the benefits of vitamin C, E, aloe vera, witch hazel, and botanical hyaluronic acid with this all-in-one serum.

What We Liked:

With thousands of reviews on Amazon, we had to review this, too. It’s packed with vitamin c and e and contains skin-loving ingredients like aloe vera, hyaluronic acid, and organic jojoba oil. It can be used twice daily, morning and night, and is excellent for many skin conditions from acne and uneven skin tone to fine lines and dark spots. They even included an extended 90-day money-back guarantee so you can try it and decide if you love it. Get it here.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Best All-Around Serum

InstaNatural Vitamin C serum with Hyaluronic Acid and Vit E

Naturally Reduce Signs of Aging. Watch fine lines and sun damage fade away with this all-natural vitamin C serum.

What We Liked:

Not only does this serum reduce fine lines, wrinkles, and age spots, but it also hydrates your skin. Reveal a youthful complexion with hydrating hyaluronic acid. Lighten dark circles, bags, and under-eye puffiness with vitamin C and defend your tender skin against the environment with powerful antioxidants while brightening, toning, and smoothing your skin. Get it here.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Highest Quality

Vitamin C Serum for Face

Organic Age-Fighting Skincare. Made with the highest bio-available form of vitamin C, this serum will leave your skin smooth and refreshed.

What We Liked:

This addictively creamy serum only takes two drops for complete coverage. Hydrate, smooth, and plump your skin with the combination of vitamin C, organic aloe vera, witch hazel, organic jojoba, and vitamin E. Gain younger-looking rejuvenated skin and diminish the signs of aging. The formula is safe on all skin types, is cruelty-free, made in the USA, and backed by a 100% money-back guarantee. Get it here.

Best for Acne-Prone Skin

Vitamin C Serum Plus 2% Retinol

Clear, Glowing Complexion. Gain a clear, glowing complexion with this natural vitamin C and retinol serum, perfect for clearing stubborn acne.

What We Liked:

This serum contains high amounts of vitamin C in addition to retinol and salicylic acid, both known to help reduce acne. Vitamin C will fade acne scars and included niacinamide helps to reduce inflammation and skin tone. It’s packed with skin-loving vitamins and ingredients like aloe vera. Use this to reveal younger-looking, even-toned, acne-free skin. Get it here.

Best for Uneven Skin Tone

Vitamin C Serum with Hyaluronic Acid for Face and Eyes

Reveal Smooth, Clear Skin. Reduce the effects of hyperpigmentation, scars, and fine lines with this power-packed vitamin c serum.

What We Liked:

With high-potency vitamin C and E, you’ll noticeably reduce uneven skin tone, fine lines, and wrinkles. Increase collagen production, improve clarity, and overall texture. This serum can also be used in gentle areas such as under the eyes for dark circles and wrinkle correction. The formula is gentle enough that you can use it morning and night. Get it here.