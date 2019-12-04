The Best Vitamin C Products

Research shows that it helps maintain skin firmness and elasticity by supporting construction of collagen, the skin’s primary building block. Vitamin C has also been shown to increase skin brightness by reducing the enzymes that cause dark spots and blotches. Humans are unable to synthesize vitamin C, and even if you ingest high doses, only a small fraction will be biologically available and active in the skin. That’s why it’s so important to make topical vitamin C part of your skincare routine.

Expert Choice

TruSkin Vitamin C Serum

Topical Facial Serum. The anti-aging properties with Hyaluronic Acid, Vitamin E, and more will leave your skin glowing.

What We Liked:

TruSkin's serum is free of synthetic color additives, fragrance, and stabilizers, dynamic active botanicals like Aloe Vera, MSM, Botanical Hyaluronic Acid, Witch Hazel and organic Jojoba oil combine in a silky smooth serum that can be used day or night. This product is great because it's cruelty-free and no animals were harmed. One thing to note: the product is plant-based so its coloring will vary from clear to a darker brown. For anyone wearing makeup, this serum can still be applied without much smudging. It supports all skin types. Get it here.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Contender

Heladerm Anti-Aging Vitamin C Serum

Boost and Lift. This restoring serum will minimize dark circles while hydrating the skin.

What We Liked:

Heladerm's serum is formulated with a stable Vitamin C that's thicker and richer than most serums. It instantly delivers smoother and brighter skin while shrinking pores, plumping the skin, and minimizing the appearance of acne scars. The four key ingredients are Vitamin C (to produce collagen), Hyaluronic Acid (for moisture), Vitamin E (fights off sun and pollution), and Aloe (antioxidant). Heladerm's serum is easy to spread and we love the nourishing results. The dropper provides ease in application that's mess-free. It's available here.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Bargain

Tree of Life: Age-Defying Beauty

Young and Rejuvenated Skin. These natural ingredients will eliminate fine lines and under-eye circles.

What We Liked:

This serum has a 96% Sunburn Cell Reduction rate because of its eight-fold antioxidant properties. Tree of Life is formulated specifically to help fight the formation of Free Radicals, which are wrinkle-creating atoms. The premium Vitamin C Serum is designed to help fight the effects of aging before they begin while diminishing the signs of aging once they have started. This specific product is priced at a quarter of some other Vitamin C serums, making it the best bang for your buck. We love that it can be easily applied with your daily moisturizer or on its own. It's available here.