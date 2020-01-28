The Best Waist Packs

Lightweight, convenient, and versatile; waist packs also known as fanny packs have made a much-deserved comeback. By fitting around the waist or over the shoulder, these handy packs offer a versatile way to carry all the essentials while running, hiking, sightseeing, or just running errands. We’ve pulled together a few of our favorite waist packs to help you find the right one for you. Some are best for running and active use, while others excel as stylish travel packs. To find the right one for you, consider what you intend to use it for, how many pockets you need, what style you prefer, and what your budget is. Read on for our top picks.

Most Affordable Active Pack

dimok Running Belt Waist Pack

Budget-Friendly. Made from water-resistant neoprene material and boasting a slim design, this dimok waistpack keeps your essentials safe and snug while you exercise.

This waist pack from dimok fits waist sizes from 28 to 49 inches with its adjustable belt, and includes a reflective strip for safety at night—making it a great choice for active readers looking for an affordable pick. Get it here.

Best Large Travel Pack

Tinyat Travel Fanny Bag Waist Pack

Sleek but Roomy. Featuring a sleek look with one large front pocket and a discreet back pocket, this Tinyat pack is deceptively large—measuring more than 12 inches wide by about four and a half inches tall.

Available in a range of solid colors and fun patterns, this Tinyat pack is a great choice for those who want to stow lots of items in a convenient pack while traveling, running errands, or out on the town. Get it here.

Best Multi-Pocket Option

Waterfly Fanny Pack

Large and Small Pockets. Featuring one large main pocket, two small front pockets, and one extra hidden zippered pocket on the back, this Waterfly pack offers the most pockets of any of the options on our list—ideal for those who want lots of distinct storage spots.

If you like being able to keep your phone, wallet, keys, and other essentials all in separate pockets for added organization and convenience, you’ll appreciate the many pockets in this water-resistant pack from Waterfly. Get it here.

Best Running Belt

Sport2People Running Pouch Belt

Comfortable and Water-Resistant. Featuring two expandable pockets and a water-resistant material, this Sport2People pack is designed to keep items from bouncing, moving, and chafing—so you can stay comfortable on your run.

This pack from Sport2People is designed with runners in mind, and its features demonstrate that: it has three reflective darts for safety at night, a designated earphone hole so you can easily listen to music, and two differently-sized pockets to keep all of your essentials snug and secure. Get it now.

Best Small Travel Pack

Adidas Originals National Waist Pack

Convenient and Classic. Measuring eight inches wide and just under five inches high, this adidas waist pack offers a compact way to carry your essentials for everyday use or while traveling.

Boasting a classic look in a simple black color, this small pack from adidas is a great option for those searching for an understated, go-with-anything waist pack for everyday use. Get it here.