The Best Washcloths

When it comes to your baby, you always want to ensure you’re purchasing items to use on and around them that will provide them with the utmost comfort and care. And while you might consider this when purchasing things like baby blankets or clothing, it extends to even the most basic items, too, like washcloths. Are you making sure your baby is as comfortable and cared for as possible when you’re wiping them down at bath time or cleaning off their face after a messy meal in the high chair? If you could do with some new washcloths especially made for infants, you’re going to want to check out these five standout options.

Best Multi-Use

KeaBabies Baby Washcloth

Washcloths for Bath Time and Beyond. These washcloths come in handy for a variety of situations.

What We Liked:

While these ultra-soft, organic bamboo washcloths are suitable for use in the bath, they’re also great in other situations as well. Use them as burp cloths, to clean up juice spills, or as a diaper wipe in a pinch. Even mom and dad will love them, as they’re perfect for removing makeup or wiping areas of sensitive skin. Get it here.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Best for Sensitive Skin

Bamboo Organics Best 100% Viscone from Bamboo Baby Washcloths

Don’t Subject Your Baby’s Sensitive Skin to Harsh Fabrics. Keep your baby’s skin safe and irritation-free.

What We Liked:

The fabric that’s suitable for your skin is hardly suitable for your baby’s delicate skin. These washcloths are made from hypoallergenic bamboo fibers that are free from all chemicals and dyes. The fibers already have antibacterial and antifungal properties, thanks to the wonders of nature, making these washcloths some of the safest for delicate skin, and not just infant skin. Those with eczema or other skin conditions will find these washcloths suitable as well. Buy them here.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Best Knit Option

Burt's Bees Baby - Washcloths

Don’t Care for Bamboo Washcloths? You Have Options. A lot of infant washcloths are made from various forms of bamboo, but that’s not your only option.

What We Liked:

If you’ve found that baby washcloths made from bamboo aren’t right for your family, then you should give these organic cotton and knit terry washcloths a try. Created by trusted brand Burt’s Bees, they’re soft and super absorbent. There are two sides to each cloth, one smooth and one looped, so you can use the smooth side for wiping and the looped side for harder cleaning jobs. Buy them now.

Thickest Washcloth

Certified Organic Baby Wash Cloths by Channing & Yates

Get a Tougher Scrub with a Thicker Washcloth. If thickness and absorbency are your prime concerns, check out these washcloths.

What We Liked:

These washcloths from Channing & Yates are twice as thick as the other options and twice as absorbent. But that doesn’t mean that the washcloths lack in other ways. They’re also very soft, all-natural, hypoallergenic, and machine washable. Buy them now.

Best for Adults

Brooklyn Bamboo Everyday Adult Washcloths

Washcloths with Supreme Softness. These washcloths are super soft, so the whole family will love them.

What We Liked:

If you’ve fallen in love with your baby’s ultra-soft, organic washcloths and want your own, opt for these Brooklyn Bamboo washcloths, which are created very similarly to infant washcloths, but with adult users in mind. Get it here.