The Best Waterproof LED Strip Lights

If you’re looking to create unique lighting on your deck, patio, or anywhere in your home, it might be time to upgrade from your standard string lights and try out waterproof LED strip lights instead. Coming in both white and color-changing options, LED lights offer an energy-efficient way to add lighting, set the mood, and create a unique ambiance in any space. With waterproof LED strip lights, you can cut and adjust the lights to fit your needs, and feel comfortable placing them outside—just look out for the lights’ IP waterproof rating. To help you find the best option for you, we’ve pulled together a few great waterproof LED strip lights spanning a range of lengths, control settings, prices, and colors. Read on for our picks.

Easiest to Install

HitLights LED Strip Lights

Pre-Cut Strips. Featuring four pre-cut strips measuring 12 inches each, these LED strip lights from HitLights can be set up in no time—with included adhesive wire clips to help you keep your lighting neat and tidy.

What We Liked:

As the only option on our list that includes pre-cut strips, these HitLights LED strip lights are ideal for those who want an extra simple, hassle-free installation. Buy it here.

Best Simple Control

Govee LED Strip Lights

Bright and Colorful. Stretching nearly 33 feet long, these Govee LED strip lights come with an intuitive remote and a very simple control box, so you can switch these on and off and adjust the colors without much hassle.

What We Liked:

These LED strip lights from Govee boast an IP65 waterproof rating, so you can feel comfortable using them outside; while controlling them with the remote from up to 10 meters away. Get it now.

Best Refund Policy

PHOPOLLO LED Strip Lights

Risk-Free Purchase. These LED strip lights from PHOPOLLO come with a generous refund policy, offering a full refund or replacement within one year of your purchase—ideal for those who want some added peace of mind.

What We Liked:

Waterproof and color-changing, these PHOPOLLO LED strip lights offer nearly 33 feet of lights to enjoy. You can cut these lights to size using household scissors and the strong 3M backing makes install quick and easy. Buy it here.

Best App-Controlled Lights

GUSODOR LED Strip Lights

Control on Your Phone. For even more customization and control, try out these GUSODOR LED strip lights, which you can control through an app on your phone, as well as through the included remote.

What We Liked:

This option from GUSODOR lets you download an app on your phone and then control the lights from there, with 28 style modes to choose from—so you can schedule your lights to turn on in the morning, sync them with music, and a whole lot more. Get it here.

Most Affordable

JunWen Dimmable LED Strip Lights

Simple and Budget-Friendly. Offering more than 16 feet of lights for just $17, these LED strip lights from JunWen stand out as the most affordable option on our list.

What We Liked:

Coming in daylight white, these JunWen lights can be dimmed with an included dimmer switch, and make for a great budget-friendly choice. Buy it here.