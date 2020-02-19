The Best Waterproof LED Strip Lights
Easiest to Install
HitLights LED Strip Lights
Pre-Cut Strips. Featuring four pre-cut strips measuring 12 inches each, these LED strip lights from HitLights can be set up in no time—with included adhesive wire clips to help you keep your lighting neat and tidy.
What We Liked:
As the only option on our list that includes pre-cut strips, these HitLights LED strip lights are ideal for those who want an extra simple, hassle-free installation. Buy it here.
Best Simple Control
Govee LED Strip Lights
Bright and Colorful. Stretching nearly 33 feet long, these Govee LED strip lights come with an intuitive remote and a very simple control box, so you can switch these on and off and adjust the colors without much hassle.
What We Liked:
These LED strip lights from Govee boast an IP65 waterproof rating, so you can feel comfortable using them outside; while controlling them with the remote from up to 10 meters away. Get it now.
Best Refund Policy
PHOPOLLO LED Strip Lights
Risk-Free Purchase. These LED strip lights from PHOPOLLO come with a generous refund policy, offering a full refund or replacement within one year of your purchase—ideal for those who want some added peace of mind.
What We Liked:
Waterproof and color-changing, these PHOPOLLO LED strip lights offer nearly 33 feet of lights to enjoy. You can cut these lights to size using household scissors and the strong 3M backing makes install quick and easy. Buy it here.
Best App-Controlled Lights
GUSODOR LED Strip Lights
Control on Your Phone. For even more customization and control, try out these GUSODOR LED strip lights, which you can control through an app on your phone, as well as through the included remote.
What We Liked:
This option from GUSODOR lets you download an app on your phone and then control the lights from there, with 28 style modes to choose from—so you can schedule your lights to turn on in the morning, sync them with music, and a whole lot more. Get it here.
Most Affordable
JunWen Dimmable LED Strip Lights
Simple and Budget-Friendly. Offering more than 16 feet of lights for just $17, these LED strip lights from JunWen stand out as the most affordable option on our list.
What We Liked:
Coming in daylight white, these JunWen lights can be dimmed with an included dimmer switch, and make for a great budget-friendly choice. Buy it here.