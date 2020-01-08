The Best Weight Benches

Are you ready to add an adjustable bench to your home gym? A fitness weight bench is a critical piece of equipment that can take your CrossFit and weight training programs to the next level. A weight bench helps you do more than simple bench presses. You can perform a variety of exercises to target all muscle groups. In addition, you can use it with your other equipment, like free weights, to increase the variety of a home workout. Given the different choices available, the hardest part is deciding which bench is right for you. Here are several different styles of benches so you can find the one that will help you achieve your fitness goals.

Best Adjustable Weight Bench with No Gap Design

Fitness Reality 2000 Super Max XL

Highly Adjustable Weight Bench with No Gap Design. This sturdy weight bench is highly adjustable, allowing the ability to complete a variety of exercises to reach your fitness goals.

What We Liked:

This padded weight bench has a sturdy construction with a weight capacity of 850 pounds. The backrest adjusts into seven different levels with each angle degree clearly marked. The seat and foam rollers adjust into three different positions, making it easy to adapt this bench into the configuration you need. It comes with a leg lockdown to support sit-ups and decline bench presses. Plus, the bench folds up, making it easy to store. We liked that this weight bench has numerous different levels for the backrest, seat, and leg rollers and that the patent-pending design eliminates the gap between the backrest and seat. Get it here.

Best Hold-Down Bar

Feierdun Weight Bench

Weight Bench with Removable Extra Leg Hold-Down Bar. This adjustable weight bench comes with a leg hold-down bar that can also be removed as needed.

What We Liked:

This flat-incline-decline adjustable bench has a heavy-duty steel frame and can support up to 700 pounds. The backrest adjusts into five different positions, and the seat adjusts into three different positions. It comes with a padded two-way leg hold-down bar that can be disassembled if needed for specific exercises. The bench has a leather cover with thick cushioning to make workouts safe and comfortable. In addition, the bench folds up for easy storage. We liked that it comes with a removable extra leg hold-down bar that helps with stability during workouts and assists with sit-ups. Get it today.

Best Compact Design

Marcy Multi-Position Workout Utility Bench

Compact Weight Bench. This weight bench has a compact, space-saving design that can fit easily into any home gym while providing a full-body workout experience.

What We Liked:

This durable weight bench has a weight capacity of 300 pounds. It’s made from powder-coated steel and comes with high-density upholstery. The backrest adjusts into six different positions, allowing you to perform a variety of exercises, including inclines, declines, and flat exercises. This bench folds flat and has a compact design, making it easy to store. We liked that this piece of equipment can support a variety of exercises with a compact, space-saving design to fit into small home gyms. Buy it now.

Best Design for CrossFit Workouts

Reebok Professional Aerobic Deck

Combination Aerobic Step Plus Workout Bench. This bench conveniently doubles as both an aerobic step and a workout bench, providing you with a full-body CrossFit workout with a space-saving design.

What We Liked:

This sturdy workout bench also doubles as an aerobic step. The rubber surface keeps you secure, so you don’t slip during exercises. It adjusts into three positions: flat, incline, and decline. It’s also designed to be used with resistance tubes and comes with resistance band clips. The bench comes with an internal storage compartment where you can store your resistance tubes or hand weights. We liked that this bench can be used for both aerobic workouts and weight lifting and that it’s easy to use with resistance tubes. Buy it here.