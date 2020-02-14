The Best Women’s Bracelets

As with any part of our wardrobe, jewelry forms an important part of our style and overall look. Our jewelry changes depending on our mood and the occasion for wearing each lovely accessory. While earrings and necklaces seem to receive the most attention, bracelets are no less a part of our outfit and should be treated accordingly. There are bracelets for every occasion, and we think it’s high time to start incorporating more bangles into our styles. Here are five of our favorites.

Best for Aromatherapy

Hamoery Men Women 8mm Lava Rock

Smell Great All Day. Use this lava rock bracelet to surround yourself with the scent of essential oils for any occasion.

What We Liked:

This fully adjustable bracelet is the perfect size to fit nearly any wrist. The lava rock will absorb essential oils, allowing the wearer to gain the full benefit of oils worn throughout the day. The stones are all-natural and selected for high quality, bright color, and natural sheen. They are then polished and set into the bracelet. Each bracelet is crafted with stones of high quality and shaped into a perfect sphere, creating a beautiful style and look to each individual bead. Buy it here.

Most Bling

Swarovski Slake Bracelet

Shimmer and Shine. Take your fashion up a notch with this shimmery bracelet studded with Swarovski accents all the way around.

What We Liked:

This bracelet with Swarovski crystals is perfect to complete an elegant look with a little edge to it. The bracelet is made of a suede-like material that continues to soften and conform to your wrist over time. The color is perfect for pairing with a wide variety of outfits. This would make an elegant accessory for any occasion. Buy it now.

Most Versatile

Kate Spade New York Idiom Bangles 2 Heart of Gold

Simple Elegance. Wear this simple yet stunning gold bangle to dress up any outfit for a day at the office or a night on the town.

What We Liked:

This one-size bangle fits on smaller to mid-sized wrists. It has a minimalist design that looks stunning with nearly any outfit. The gold color matches many outfits that evoke a warm feel. Engraving on the inside promotes a message to the wearer that they have a “heart of gold.” This makes a wonderful gift for any occasion. Get it here.

Most Romantic

PAVOI 14K Gold Plated Forever Love Knot Infinity Bracelet for Women

Accessorize with Love. Wear this sweet infinity bracelet on special dates or nights out with the one you love and be reminded that love is forever.

What We Liked:

Coated with 14K gold, this makes a perfect gift for a new bride or an anniversary. Available in white, yellow, or rose gold, it can match any outfit and dress it up. The bracelet is adjustable for small and larger wrists alike. Each bracelet is made by an American owned and operated company and comes with a 90-day money-back, no-questions-asked guarantee. Buy it now.

Best Casual Statement Piece

Alex and ANI Womens Cross II EWB Bangle Bracelet

Classic, Personalized Style. Wear this bracelet with casual outfits to show off your individual style, tastes, and personality.

What We Liked:

This bracelet comes in three different color options, ideal for matching with a variety of outfits. It is suited for medium or larger sized wrists. The three charms offer a contrast to the main cross charm, which hangs predominantly on the wrist. The bracelet is adjustable and can be adjusted by squeezing it to enlarge the size. This is perfect for casual outfits and adding a bit of personalized flair.