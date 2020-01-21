The Best Yoga Bolsters
Firmest Core
Hugger Mugger Standard Yoga Bolster
Strength and Stability. Cotton batting wraps around a foam core with exceptional firmness, so this bolster provides unparalleled support.
What We Liked:
The cover is upholstery grade fabric so spot cleaning the bolster is easy, and it’s durable through years of use. Measuring 25 inches by 11 inches and 5 inches thick, both sides of this bolster are flat for added stability. This versatile bolster can be used in any posture to offer support and aid you in deepening your mobility. Get it here.
Best for Restorative Yoga
Lotuscrafts Yoga Bolster for Yin Yoga
Soft Support in Restorative Poses. Made from organic cotton with fair-labor practices, this soft bolster is perfect for restorative postures that encourage your body to relax gently.
What We Liked:
With a soft filling, of natural kapok fibers, this bolster measures 28 inches by 8 inches and is 6 inches thick. The cover is easy to remove with the drawstring, and it’s machine washable for easy cleaning. This bolster is soft and pliable allowing you to relax and breathe deeply in restorative postures, releasing stress and tension. Get it today.
Softest Cover
Gaiam Yoga Bolster Rectangular Meditation Pillow
Cozy Support. The touchable soft cover is machine washable, and easy to remove with a zipper.
What We Liked:
This bolster measures 25 inches by 11 inches and is 7 inches thick and supports your body completely allowing you to deepen your meditation practice or open tight muscles in your yoga practice. It’s filled with natural cotton batting that provides firm support. The subdued colors look great in any home yoga and meditation space. Get it here.
Best Value
Node Fitness Organic Cotton Yoga Bolster
Basic and Effective Design. The Node is a simple design with a 100% organic cotton cover, that removes with a hidden zipper for machine washing.
What We Liked:
Simple and affordable it comes in three neutral colors, for understated support during yoga practice. IThis bolster is firm and made with eco-friendly fill and features an integrated handle for carrying. The bolster measures 25 inches by 12 inches and is 6 inches thick. This bolster offers support when holding yoga postures and is a great value buy. Get it here.