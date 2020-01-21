The Best Yoga Bolsters

A bolster supports you and creates space in difficult poses and postures. When used in seated hip opening postures, a bolster provides firm support by raising the hips away from the floor. Frequently used in restorative poses, bolsters relieve tension on the spine. Unlike pillows, a bolster is packed firm for support, which allows the body to open in tight poses. You can achieve better muscle relaxation in Savasana by raising the knees with a bolster for support. When purchasing a bolster, make sure it’s made with durable and washable material, it’s the right size for your home or studio practice, and it’s the right firmness for your needs. We’ve reviewed 4 of the top bolsters available.

Firmest Core

Hugger Mugger Standard Yoga Bolster

Strength and Stability. Cotton batting wraps around a foam core with exceptional firmness, so this bolster provides unparalleled support.

What We Liked:

The cover is upholstery grade fabric so spot cleaning the bolster is easy, and it’s durable through years of use. Measuring 25 inches by 11 inches and 5 inches thick, both sides of this bolster are flat for added stability. This versatile bolster can be used in any posture to offer support and aid you in deepening your mobility. Get it here.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Best for Restorative Yoga

Lotuscrafts Yoga Bolster for Yin Yoga

Soft Support in Restorative Poses. Made from organic cotton with fair-labor practices, this soft bolster is perfect for restorative postures that encourage your body to relax gently.

What We Liked:

With a soft filling, of natural kapok fibers, this bolster measures 28 inches by 8 inches and is 6 inches thick. The cover is easy to remove with the drawstring, and it’s machine washable for easy cleaning. This bolster is soft and pliable allowing you to relax and breathe deeply in restorative postures, releasing stress and tension. Get it today.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Softest Cover

Gaiam Yoga Bolster Rectangular Meditation Pillow

Cozy Support. The touchable soft cover is machine washable, and easy to remove with a zipper.

What We Liked:

This bolster measures 25 inches by 11 inches and is 7 inches thick and supports your body completely allowing you to deepen your meditation practice or open tight muscles in your yoga practice. It’s filled with natural cotton batting that provides firm support. The subdued colors look great in any home yoga and meditation space. Get it here.

Best Value

Node Fitness Organic Cotton Yoga Bolster

Basic and Effective Design. The Node is a simple design with a 100% organic cotton cover, that removes with a hidden zipper for machine washing.

What We Liked:

Simple and affordable it comes in three neutral colors, for understated support during yoga practice. IThis bolster is firm and made with eco-friendly fill and features an integrated handle for carrying. The bolster measures 25 inches by 12 inches and is 6 inches thick. This bolster offers support when holding yoga postures and is a great value buy. Get it here.