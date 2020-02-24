Scented candles are a warm, relaxing way to incorporate aromatherapy into your yoga practice. The right scent energizes a Vinyasa flow, relaxes a restorative practice, and centers you when you’re feeling unbalanced. Use a lit candle for your meditation focus or leave one burning in your home to create feelings of Namaste all day. Check out our picks for the best yoga candles, evaluated for burn time and soothing meditative scents.

Longest Burn Time

Chesapeake Bay Candle Scented Candle, Peace + Tranquility (Cashmere Jasmine)

Frosted Glass for Soft Candlelight. An 8.8-ounce soy wax blend candle scented with cashmere and jasmine essential oils that burns for 50 hours.

What We Liked:

The attractive frosted glass softens candlelight for restorative yoga practices. It also comes with a high-quality wood lid to seal in the scent when it’s unlit. Get it here.

Best for Stress

Bath and Body Works, Aromatherapy Stress Relief Eucalyptus Spearmint

Scent that Fills a Room. A 14.5-ounce vegetable wax candle with three wicks for superior eucalyptus spearmint scent dispersion and 25-45 hours of burn time.

What We Liked:

The sharp clean scent helps to sharpen the mind and cut through daily stress. It’s perfect to center your mind and intentions before a Vinyasa flow. Get it here.

Best Gift Set

Yinuo Candle Women Scented Candles Set

Cute Tins and Great Scents. A set of four 4.4-ounce soy candles with lavender, lemon, mediterranean fig, and fresh spring, each burns for 25-30 hours and comes in a bright, patterned tin.

What We Liked:

A great housewarming gift for yogis, the scents work in every room of the house or for setting different intentions for daily practice. After the candles burn through, save the tins for cute storage or re-gifting. Buy it today.

Best for Travel

HITHYS Scented Candles Lavender, Rose, Gardenia, and Lilac

Easy to Pack. A four-pack of 2.5-ounce handmade soy candles, scented with lilac blossom, lavender, rose, and gardenia; each burns for 20 hours in a colorful printed tin with a lid.

What We Liked:

Bring one candle from the set with you when you travel, and transform any hotel or rental room into a relaxing yoga studio. Floral scents are perfect for refreshing stale air and energizing your yoga routine. Buy it now.

Best for Meditation

La Jolie Muse Aromatherapy Scented Candles- Blue Lotus Essential Oil

Improve Focus and Health. This 6.5-ounce soy wax candle comes in a stylish tin, burns for 40-45 hours, and is scented with perfume-grade fragrances and essential oils of blue lotus, lemon, and lily of the valley.

What We Liked:

Blue lotus has many health benefits, including improved sleep, reduced anxiety, and stress relief. Use the candle as a meditation focal point and relax with the indulgent scent. Buy it here.