The Best Yoga Mat Cleaning Sprays

Pretty much the last thing you want when you unroll your yoga mat and settle into an invigorating sequence is to catch a whiff of some horrible stench. That’s where yoga mat cleaning sprays come in. These convenient sprays are made specifically to clean and disinfect your mat, and many boast all-natural ingredients designed to deliver a refreshing scent while being safe to use. To keep your yoga mat nice and fresh, check out the four yoga mat cleaning sprays in our list below, which offer different sizes, prices, scents, and included extras.

Best Set

ASUTRA Natural & Organic Yoga Mat Cleaner

Towel Included. This lavender-scented spray from ASUTRA comes with a microfiber cleaning towel, so you have everything you need for a cleaner yoga mat in one convenient set.

What We Liked

This 4-ounce spray prides itself on its use of all-natural ingredients like organic lavender essential oil, while steering clear of synthetic chemicals, artificial colors, fragrances, and detergents. We appreciated the soft, handy cloth for easy and thorough cleanup. Get it here.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Best Value

Mind Over Lather Natural Yoga Mat Cleaning Spray

Budget-Friendly Bottle. Offering a large 8-ounce spray bottle for an affordable price, this Mind Over Lather yoga mat cleaner stands out as the best value option on our list.

What We Liked

This budget-friendly yoga mat cleaning spray uses a blend of distilled water, witch hazel, and essential oils to clean and disinfect your yoga mat, while delivering a calming all-natural scent of lavender mint. It’s a quality spray for less. We really enjoyed this light, refreshing aroma. Buy it now.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Green Pick

Manduka Organic Yoga Mat Cleaner

Recyclable Bottle. Coming in an 8-ounce bottle that can be recycled after use, this yoga mat cleaner from Manduka boasts a biodegradable formula and uses organic essential oils, making it our best green pick.

What We Liked

This 8-ounce yoga mat cleaner features a calming lavender scent and can be used for both daily and deep cleaning. To deep clean, spray the mat with the cleaner, let it soak for five minutes, and then use a damp cloth to scrub and remove stubborn stains. Buy it here.

Best Variety

Aurorae Yoga Mat Wash Cleaner

Four Scents. This 4-ounce yoga mat wash cleaner from Aurorae is available in four different scents—Lavender, Citrus, Eucalyptus, and Original, so it offers the widest variety of scents of any of the options on our list.

What We Liked

This Aurorae yoga mat cleaner is made with essential oils, with a scent to suit a wide range of preferences. Plus, its small 4-ounce size makes it convenient to carry around. Our testers enjoyed having all the scents in their bag, changing their cleaning spray every day for a new, refreshing experience regularly. Get it now.