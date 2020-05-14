The Best Yoga Mat Cleaning Sprays
Best Set
ASUTRA Natural & Organic Yoga Mat Cleaner
Towel Included. This lavender-scented spray from ASUTRA comes with a microfiber cleaning towel, so you have everything you need for a cleaner yoga mat in one convenient set.
What We Liked
This 4-ounce spray prides itself on its use of all-natural ingredients like organic lavender essential oil, while steering clear of synthetic chemicals, artificial colors, fragrances, and detergents. We appreciated the soft, handy cloth for easy and thorough cleanup. Get it here.
Best Value
Mind Over Lather Natural Yoga Mat Cleaning Spray
Budget-Friendly Bottle. Offering a large 8-ounce spray bottle for an affordable price, this Mind Over Lather yoga mat cleaner stands out as the best value option on our list.
What We Liked
This budget-friendly yoga mat cleaning spray uses a blend of distilled water, witch hazel, and essential oils to clean and disinfect your yoga mat, while delivering a calming all-natural scent of lavender mint. It’s a quality spray for less. We really enjoyed this light, refreshing aroma. Buy it now.
Green Pick
Manduka Organic Yoga Mat Cleaner
Recyclable Bottle. Coming in an 8-ounce bottle that can be recycled after use, this yoga mat cleaner from Manduka boasts a biodegradable formula and uses organic essential oils, making it our best green pick.
What We Liked
This 8-ounce yoga mat cleaner features a calming lavender scent and can be used for both daily and deep cleaning. To deep clean, spray the mat with the cleaner, let it soak for five minutes, and then use a damp cloth to scrub and remove stubborn stains. Buy it here.
Best Variety
Aurorae Yoga Mat Wash Cleaner
Four Scents. This 4-ounce yoga mat wash cleaner from Aurorae is available in four different scents—Lavender, Citrus, Eucalyptus, and Original, so it offers the widest variety of scents of any of the options on our list.
What We Liked
This Aurorae yoga mat cleaner is made with essential oils, with a scent to suit a wide range of preferences. Plus, its small 4-ounce size makes it convenient to carry around. Our testers enjoyed having all the scents in their bag, changing their cleaning spray every day for a new, refreshing experience regularly. Get it now.