The Best Yoga Shorts for Men
Most Ethical
4-rth Men's Transition Yoga Shorts
Made in California out of sustainable birch, these shorts are en ethical choice.
What We Liked:
You can sleep easily at night knowing that you made an ethical pick for your yoga shorts. These were made of sustainable birch wood and produced in the United States. The rib paneling that runs down the side of the legs is meant to increase their flexibility and your range of motion. Available in 11 colors, these shorts will fit your legs snugly and prevent distracting flapping as you go through your routine. Get it here.
Best Long Shorts
YogaAddict Men Yoga Shorts
These shorts may be long, but they are stretchy enough not to get in your way.
What We Liked:
If you prefer a long short, these are your best bet. Designed with yoga in mind, they will stretch with your every mood. They are looser than most yoga shorts, but are not loose enough that they will be distracting. And for those worried about modesty in class, these shorts will not be revealing at any angle. It's available here.
Best Odor-Resistant
Yoga Crow Mens Swerve Shorts
Built so they won’t bunch up, these shorts feature an odor-resistant liner to keep you smelling fresh.
What We Liked:
These shorts are built to last and are made of flexible and soft fabric that will move with you. However, they still have enough structure to prevent them from bunching up around your thighs as you squat or invert yourself. Best of all, these shorts have an odor-resistant liner, which makes them a great pick if you love hot yoga. Buy it today.