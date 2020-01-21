Having a pair of yoga socks is like having a secret weapon. Yoga socks let you grip the mat or floor better than bare feet. They’re made from lightweight fabric that wicks moisture away from your feet throughout your yoga practice or workout. If your gym or studio keeps it cold all year round, a pair of cushioned yoga socks will keep your feet warm and active from your first downward dog to your final mountain pose. Socks come in low-profile ballet-style, or crew and can be toe-less or full-foot. We’ve reviewed 5 of the best yoga socks to help you find the perfect pair for your practice.

Best Moisture Wicking

Muezna Non Slip Yoga Socks for Women

Moisture Wicking Toeless Design. The Muezna Non Slip Yoga Socks for Women, toeless socks allow you to grip the mat with your toes and incorporate yoga for feet into your daily practice.

What We Liked:

The five toe-holes wick moisture from between digits, regulating temperature. Ballet straps hold the socks in place and the stylish silica grips on the bottom grip to your mat or the floor. Available in a three pack in a variety of sizes and colors you’ll enjoy these moisture wicking socks. Get them now.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Best All Day Wear

Ozaiic Yoga Socks for Women

Great at Home and Studio. These one-size-fits-all socks made of premium combed cotton, with silicone gel grips on the bottom.

What We Liked:

Besides anti-slip gripping, these socks feature bottoms that have cushioned padding to protect feet against calluses and blisters. Elastic straps hold the socks in place, keeping balanced at yoga, pilates and barre. Available in two-pack with a carry bag for stylish transport to the yoga studio these cozy socks are great for all day wear. Buy them here.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Best for the Gym

tomight Yoga Socks for Women

Sweat Absorbing and Breathable. Because they’re made from 100% brushed cotton, these one-size fits all socks are comfortable throughout your whole workout.

What We Liked:

Strong elastic straps keep the socks in place so your focus can be on your form, not on pulling your socks up between poses. The silicone grips improve balance and stability in studio classes. Available in a three-pack, these socks are so soft, you’ll want to wear them all day. Get them here.

Best Overall

Qing Yoga Socks for Women

Comfortable Grip and Durable. These ballet-inspired socks are low-profile and undetectable while wearing.

What We Liked:

The understated grip design is effective in maintaining balance, and a slight cushion on the bottom keeps feet comfortable for your whole workout. Available in a three pack, with silicone gel dots on the bottom of the sock for gripping from toe to heel. The socks are durable and don’t lose grip or elasticity after frequent use and washing. Get them here.

Warmest Socks

DubeeBaby Women’s Yoga Socks

Cozy Full Foot Coverage. Thick and cozy yoga socks, ideal for keeping feet warm in chilly studios and through cold winter months.

What We Liked:

The silicone grip pattern on the bottom stays sticky after repeated washing, so they hold up to daily wear. Available in a four pack so you can wear them daily, these socks keep your feet warm and provide excellent traction for yoga and workouts. Get them here.