The Best Yoga Socks
Best Moisture Wicking
Muezna Non Slip Yoga Socks for Women
Moisture Wicking Toeless Design. The Muezna Non Slip Yoga Socks for Women, toeless socks allow you to grip the mat with your toes and incorporate yoga for feet into your daily practice.
What We Liked:
The five toe-holes wick moisture from between digits, regulating temperature. Ballet straps hold the socks in place and the stylish silica grips on the bottom grip to your mat or the floor. Available in a three pack in a variety of sizes and colors you’ll enjoy these moisture wicking socks. Get them now.
Best All Day Wear
Ozaiic Yoga Socks for Women
Great at Home and Studio. These one-size-fits-all socks made of premium combed cotton, with silicone gel grips on the bottom.
What We Liked:
Besides anti-slip gripping, these socks feature bottoms that have cushioned padding to protect feet against calluses and blisters. Elastic straps hold the socks in place, keeping balanced at yoga, pilates and barre. Available in two-pack with a carry bag for stylish transport to the yoga studio these cozy socks are great for all day wear. Buy them here.
Best for the Gym
tomight Yoga Socks for Women
Sweat Absorbing and Breathable. Because they’re made from 100% brushed cotton, these one-size fits all socks are comfortable throughout your whole workout.
What We Liked:
Strong elastic straps keep the socks in place so your focus can be on your form, not on pulling your socks up between poses. The silicone grips improve balance and stability in studio classes. Available in a three-pack, these socks are so soft, you’ll want to wear them all day. Get them here.
Best Overall
Qing Yoga Socks for Women
Comfortable Grip and Durable. These ballet-inspired socks are low-profile and undetectable while wearing.
What We Liked:
The understated grip design is effective in maintaining balance, and a slight cushion on the bottom keeps feet comfortable for your whole workout. Available in a three pack, with silicone gel dots on the bottom of the sock for gripping from toe to heel. The socks are durable and don’t lose grip or elasticity after frequent use and washing. Get them here.
Warmest Socks
DubeeBaby Women’s Yoga Socks
Cozy Full Foot Coverage. Thick and cozy yoga socks, ideal for keeping feet warm in chilly studios and through cold winter months.
What We Liked:
The silicone grip pattern on the bottom stays sticky after repeated washing, so they hold up to daily wear. Available in a four pack so you can wear them daily, these socks keep your feet warm and provide excellent traction for yoga and workouts. Get them here.