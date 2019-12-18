The Best Yoga Wedge
Best Overall
13" Large Yoga Foam Wedge
Durable Foam Wedge. This wedge is made out of high-density foam - perfect for heavy use.
What We Liked:
This two-pack of wedges comes in your choice of purple, black, or blue to match your personal sense of style. Each wedge is about 13 X 12”, allowing for a generous amount of standing area. Notably, these wedges are made out of lightweight, environmental-friendly material, so you’ll feel great about having them around your home or studio.
Best for On-the-Go
Yoga Foam Wedge Blocks (Pair) Soft Wrist Wedge
Great Value. This yoga wedge kit includes two wedges and a travel case for a great overall value.
What We Liked:
StrongTek offers these yoga foam blocks in a deep charcoal, sleek black, blue, and purple. The wedge set includes a carrying case, making these wedges a great pick for on-the-go yogis. The blocks are 9 X 6” making them the perfect cushion for hands and knees during intense stretches. We loved the lightweight feel and sturdy construction of this set. Buy them here.
Best for Heavy-Duty Use
Yes4All Yoga Foam Slant Board
Built to Last. This high-density foam yoga wedge offers a 1-year warranty should your board sag in any way.
What We Liked:
Yes4All makes their yoga boards with high-density foam for a solid practice surface. It’s also crafted extra large at 25 X 11”, so you won’t have to worry about having enough room to stand on. This yoga foam wedge is also backed by a 1-year warranty should you have any issues with the product. We certainly noticed calf strength after regular use with this wedge. Buy it here.