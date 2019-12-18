The Best Yoga Wedge

Yoga is one of the best ways to improve your overall health. However, sometimes the practice can be tough on your joints when they’re not cushioned properly. Luckily, yoga wedges exist. These lightweight tapered blocks of foam serve as protection between you and the floor while doing complicated poses. Best of all, they can be used to ease arthritis, plantar fasciitis, and other joint-related conditions. With a variety of sizing options, colors, and density levels, you’re sure to find the perfect yoga wedge for your workout routine.

Best Overall

13" Large Yoga Foam Wedge

Durable Foam Wedge. This wedge is made out of high-density foam - perfect for heavy use.

What We Liked:

This two-pack of wedges comes in your choice of purple, black, or blue to match your personal sense of style. Each wedge is about 13 X 12”, allowing for a generous amount of standing area. Notably, these wedges are made out of lightweight, environmental-friendly material, so you’ll feel great about having them around your home or studio.

Best for On-the-Go

Yoga Foam Wedge Blocks (Pair) Soft Wrist Wedge

Great Value. This yoga wedge kit includes two wedges and a travel case for a great overall value.

What We Liked:

StrongTek offers these yoga foam blocks in a deep charcoal, sleek black, blue, and purple. The wedge set includes a carrying case, making these wedges a great pick for on-the-go yogis. The blocks are 9 X 6” making them the perfect cushion for hands and knees during intense stretches. We loved the lightweight feel and sturdy construction of this set. Buy them here.

Best for Heavy-Duty Use

Yes4All Yoga Foam Slant Board

Built to Last. This high-density foam yoga wedge offers a 1-year warranty should your board sag in any way.

What We Liked:

Yes4All makes their yoga boards with high-density foam for a solid practice surface. It’s also crafted extra large at 25 X 11”, so you won’t have to worry about having enough room to stand on. This yoga foam wedge is also backed by a 1-year warranty should you have any issues with the product. We certainly noticed calf strength after regular use with this wedge. Buy it here.