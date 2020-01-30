The Top Citronella Oil

Everyone loves a good walk outside. Once the sun comes out after winter, it’s almost impossible to stay inside when you can be out hiking, biking, or enjoying a picnic in the park. But as we all know, bugs love the great outdoors, too. Citronella oil has long been known to keep the bugs away, but did you also know it supports emotional and mental health, in addition to giving you glowing skin? It does all this and more, and that’s why we decided to reveal our top five citronella oil picks for you.

Best for Essential Oil Fans

Organic Citronella Essential Oil

Keep Bugs Away. Have worry-free fun all day by misting this essential oil or combining it with water to spray directly on the skin.

What We Liked:

This bottle is small but powerful, and it’s perfect if you want the most potent of essential oils. A few drops of this 100% pure, therapeutic-grade essential oil is all you need for spraying with water or diffusing. Each bottle is USDA certified organic and registered on the USDA’s database. Every batch is third-party tested for potency and purity, in addition to being GC/MS tested for lack of adulterants. A 100% money-back guarantee seals the deal on this oil. And best of all, it works! Notice a difference the moment you step outdoors. Get it now.

Best for Diffusing

Citronella Essential Oil

Say No to Pesky Insects. Keep bugs away with this citronella oil when blended with water and placed in a mister or diffused.

What We Liked:

This oil is best for spraying in a water bottle, placing with water into a mister, or diffusing. Classic citronella oil will help to keep bugs away while you’re enjoying a picnic or BBQ outdoors. It’s also beneficial for diffusing inside your home for a bright, uplifting scent. Lift your mood and wave the bugs goodbye with this classic essential oil. We can vouch for its clean and positive aroma therapy properties. Get it now.

Best Overall Quality

Best Citronella Essential Oil

Improve Your Mood and Keep Bugs Away. With this high-quality citronella oil, you can use this product to boost your mental health and keep bugs away at the same time. It’s a win-win!

What We Liked:

This citronella oil is USDA certified organic by the Oregon Tilth to ensure the absence of pesticides and to guarantee proper handling of oil from seed to bottle. This is 100% therapeutic grade and free of fillers, additives, or carrier oils. Each batch is GC/MS tested for purity, and results are available upon request. Each bottle comes with a satisfaction guarantee. We’ve experienced this oil firsthand, and we know it to be wonderfully beneficial for the mind and body. Buy it today.

Largest Quantity

Citronella Essential Oil

All-Day Bug Protection. Keep you and your family protected from insects all day with this large 4-ounce bottle of pure citronella.

What We Liked:

With four ounces in each bottle, you’ll have enough for the entire family. Mix it into skincare, or wear it as a mood booster. Even after all that, there’s still plenty to go around. Each bottle is pure, undiluted, unfiltered non-GMO, and comes with a 365-day 100% money-back guarantee. The oil is steam-distilled from citronella leaves and is GC-MS tested for quality. It’s bug security and mood-boosting all in one. We recommend it as a gift and certainly for large oil-loving families. Buy it here.

Best for Beginners

Artizen Citronella Essential Oil

Long-Lasting Protection. Say goodbye to bugs with this pure, high-quality citronella essential oil.

What We Liked:

This citronella oil is 100% pure, therapeutic-grade essential oil. There are no adulterants, carrier oils, and no dilution. It comes in amber bottles with a child-lock cap. This is perfect for mixing with water for a spray bottle or misting in a diffuser to keep away insects. Each bottle comes with a 100% money-back guarantee for life. It’s a great value for those looking to try the oil for the first time. We think you’re going to truly enjoy it and notice the benefits almost immediately. Buy it here.