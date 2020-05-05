The Top Peanut Balance Balls
Best Option for Adult Users
Milliard Peanut Ball Blue
Enhance Your Workout. Make balance and core strength workouts easier with a peanut balance ball.
What We Liked
This balance ball is the perfect size and shape for adult users who want to incorporate a balance ball into their workout, but don’t find traditional balance balls to be a suitable fit. Use this balance ball to improve your posture and increase core strength from the comfort of your own home. Order Online.
Best Option for Medical Use
Wekin Physio Roll Therapy Fitness Excercise Peanut Ball for Balance
Help With Physical Therapy, Pregnancy and More. This balance ball has a wealth of health uses.
What We Liked
This balance ball is preferred for use in a health setting. It can increase balance and coordination in those undergoing physical therapy and it can help improve posture and comfort for those who are pregnant, while building up the pelvic floor. Purchase Yours Today.
Best Option for Kids
Gaiam Kids Peanut Balance Ball
The Perfect Balance Ball for Little Bodies. Now kids can workout alongside mom or dad.
What We Liked
If your child frequently wants to play with your balance ball, get them their own version instead. This peanut balance ball is easy and safe for kids to use and is designed for children ages 5 to 8. The unique design means fewer falls and spills, too. Get It Here.
Best Budget Option
Black Mountain Products Peanut Stability Ball
Small Cost, Big Benefits. Improve your stability and fitness on a budget.
What We Liked
Get this peanut stability ball for nearly half of what some of the other, higher-end stability balls cost. The ball is made from professional-grade material and can withstand 1,000 pounds of static weight. It also comes with a lifetime warranty. Buy Now.