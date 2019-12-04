Echinacea is a coneflower used to increase the number of white blood cells. Among the three most popular types of echinacea, David Winston, RH (AHG), a registered herbalist, recommends taking the strongest, Echinacea angustifolia, alone or in combination with Echinacea purpurea and/or Echinacea pallida. Like andrographis, echinacea stimulates the immune system, but in a different way. The key when taking echinacea is to make sure that you get the correct dose. "There are good German studies," says Winston, "showing that if you drop below a certain threshold of the dose, it just doesn't work."

Expert Choice

Nature's Way Echinacea Purpurea Herb

Full-Spectrum support. Boost your immunity with these easy-to-swallow, taste-free capsules.

What We Liked:

Nature's Way capsules are perfect for a quick immunity boost. This product is proud to partner with the Non-GMO Project and it's Tru-ID certified, making it trustworthy and safe. Take these capsules daily or when you begin to feel symptoms of a cold. Your sneezing, sniffles and oncoming headache will dissipate if you take the Echinacea. We loved the assurance of effective immunity that's quick. Many people found that if they felt symptoms of a cold, they would take Nature's Way Echinacea and be feeling back to normal after just 24 hours! These healing benefits aren't just for cold prevention, they mitigate asthma and allergies as well. Get it today.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Contender

Now Supplements

Outstanding Support. Now Supplements takes the frustration out of having a cold with it purpurea root cold-fighting properties.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

What We Liked:

Most of the echinacea available to consumers only consists of flower stems and other parts, but not with this product. Now Echinacea Root, or purpurea root, utilizes the whole root, which has all of its natural components in the amounts found in nature. Echinacea (purple coneflower) was once widely used by Native Americans and is now used by millions of consumers worldwide. This product is local; it's been packaged in the USA by a family-owned and operated company since 1968. Now Supplement capsules also kick bladder infections, cases of flu, and common colds right out of your schedule. Bonus: echinacea stimulates blood cells and boosts metabolism. Get it here.

Best Overall

BeLive Immune Support

Provides Great Taste. Supports immune function in a tasty and satisfying gummy with 400mg of echinacea extract.

What We Liked:

Pure echinacea, propolis, and vitamin C are all encapsulated in a yummy gummy vitamin. They're effective in the fight against the sick season. BeLive does not use gelatin or any animal products in the making of the gummies, and all of the dietary supplements are made in a kosher and halal certified facility. The raspberry flavoring provides a bright, natural color while masking any strong mineral taste. This product is perfect for the family. Kids will enjoy the flavor and feel energized at school; parents won't have to worry about an impeeding sick day. Buy it here.