Top 4 Silicone Tea Infuser Animals

What makes a cozy cup of tea even cozier? A cute animal popping out of your warm mug or tumbler! Silicone tea infusers are easy to clean and easy to use. Just separate the two silicone pieces, pop some loose-leaf tea inside, and put it all back together. Simple! These diffusers either hang off the side of your cup or sit at the bottom to create a smooth, delicious experience. Further, silicone tea infusers make great small gifts for friends or a “treat yourself” purchase that keeps on giving. Choose from a variety of animals, including sloths, dinosaurs, and kittens! Don’t know which products are best? Here are some of our favorites on the market today.

Best for Couples

Tilevo Tea Infusers

Tilevo Tea Infusers



Tea for Two? Give Tilevo’s set of two dinosaur tea infusers as a unique, memorable gift for the new, quirky newlyweds or roommates. (Or give one away, and keep one for yourself!)

What We Liked

Tilevo makes unforgettable tea infusers in the shape of dinosaurs! The dinosaur’s long neck sticks out of your cup, giving way to a solid base where you put your loose tea. It’s made with non-toxic and dishwasher-safe silicone, which we appreciated. Get it now.

Editor’s Choice

ParTea Pack Tea Infuser Set

ParTea Pack Tea Infuser Set



Five in One Set. Not sure how to choose? You can have them all! Enjoy a variety of infusers with a ton of wild personality.

What We Liked

ParTea put together the perfect pack of tea infusers for you. You might even share your new tea buddies with your human buddies! Choose from a selection of unique animals like a hippo or a platypus. These make great little gifts, stocking stuffers, and goodie bag additions. Each tea infuser is made with BPA-free silicone and is safe in the dishwasher. Buy it here.

Best on a Budget

HeroNeo Silicone Pear Infuser

HeroNeo Silicone Pear Infuser

Affordable and Easy to Use. This fruit-themed tea friend is both adorable and budget-friendly.

What We Liked

Tea infusers are all the rage, but you don’t have to break the bank to get one! HeroNeo makes a cute pear infuser from food-grade, soft silicone rubber. Get a selection of HeroNeo’s tea infusers for a great value. They make cute gifts for bridesmaids, colleagues, or sorority sisters. Get it here.

Best Selection

Fred Slow Brew Tea Infuser

Fred Slow Brew Tea Infuser

Choose from a Variety. Fred offers a wide variety of tea infusers, including a hedgehog and a llama – two favorites among animal fans.

What We Liked

Whether you’re feeling like a sleepy sloth or a bouncing bunny, Fred has the tea infuser for your mood. With seven different animals to choose from, no two family members or friends will have the same style. If you’re buying for yourself only, you can grab a different animal for every day of the week. Fred tea infusers are made from BPA-free silicone, and they are dishwasher-safe and microwave safe. Buy it now.