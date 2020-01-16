Everyone loves the soft, flexible feel of designer yoga pants. However, these pants can be expensive and can burn a hole in your wallet if you’re not careful. Luckily, we’ve scoured the internet for the top bootleg yoga pants available. These pants offer a variety of color choices, sizing options, and handy extra features like small pockets for keys or chapstick. With these picks, you’ll get all the comfort of name brand pants without the cost of an arm and a leg.

Best Value

Spalding Women's Bootleg Yoga Pant

High-Quality Yoga Pants. These bootleg yoga pants still have all the top quality of designer brand yoga pants at a fraction of the cost.

What We Liked:

Spalding makes these yoga pants ultra-soft with an over 90 percent cotton makeup. These pants come in three different colors and sizes, ranging from Small to 3X. They are machine washable and feature a fashionable flair at the hip and leg seams. Customers loved the muted appearance of these pants, making them suitable for a variety of environments. They're available now.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Best for Outdoor Use

Bootcut Yoga Pants

Sun-Protected Yoga Pants. These pants are certified UPF 50, so you’ll be protected during any outdoor workout sessions.

What We Liked:

Safort offers nine different color options and sizes, ranging from Small to XX-Large, so you’re bound to find the perfect pants for you. Customers loved the four included pockets and ease of mobility experienced while wearing these pants. Moreover, these pants have built-in sun protection, so you’ll be able to wear them for an outdoor workout without having to worry about getting burnt. Buy them today.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Best Overall

Yogipace Women's Bootcut Yoga Pants

Comfortable Fit. These yoga pants are made to wick away moisture and conform to your body shape for a comfortable fit.

What We Liked:

Yogipace offers these pants in sizes from Petite to Extra Tall, so you’ll be sure to find pants that fit your particular stature. They come in four different colors and have an elastic waistband for extra comfort. These yoga pants are flared softly at the bottom, making them suitable for wear in multiple environments. Customers loved the soft fit of these pants, though some recommend ordering a size up for a little breathing room. Buy it today.