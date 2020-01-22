Top Brain Boosting Phosphatidylserine Supplements

Some days, you simply don’t feel like you can think due to all the brain fog. Diminished cognitive function can be caused by any number of things, including lack of sleep, too much stress, the effects of aging, or as a result of diseases or medical conditions that affect the brain. Whatever the cause, many people find phosphatidylserine supplements helpful in improving focus, memory, energy, and mood. Could a simple capsule or pill make a difference in your life? Here are our top five brain boosting supplements we’re recommending for their overall value and effectiveness.

Best Value

Double Wood Supplements PhosphatidylSerine 300mg, 120 Capsules

cPromotes Better Focus. This supplement supports healthy brain function, focus, and memory at the lowest cost per serving.

What We Liked:

For the best bang for your buck in brain supplements, we recommend Double Wood PhosphatidylSerine. It’s made in the USA in a USDA-inspected facility. It’s also tested for purity and third-party tested for potency. The price per capsule is a wonderful value, and we will definitely keep coming back for more. Get it here.

Best Seller

Zhou Nutrition Neuro Peak Brain Support Supplement

Top Choice. This premium nootropic formula helps support memory, focus, clarity and overall mood with DMAE, Rhodiola Rosea, Bacopa Monnieri, Ginkgo Biloba, and more.

What We Liked:

This once-daily formula delivers the benefits of several “brain pills” in one. It’s like getting a mental edge in a bottle. Plenty of business professionals, students, and gamers flock to this option, and we see why. A scientifically formulated blend of Vitamin B12, Bacopa Monnieri, Ginkgo Biloba, Rhodiola Rosea, and other ingredients work to help put you on top of your game mentally, while potentially improving your overall mood and lowering stress levels. Get it today.

Difference Maker

Jarrow Formulas PS 100

Better Focus and Rest. Jarrow Formulas PS 100 can help you see through the brain fog, retain information better, and get a good night’s sleep.

What We Liked:

This soy-free formula contains Cogni-PS, a concentrated form of phosphatidylserine from sunflower lecithin. To boot, it comes in easily ingestible soft gels. The cost is reasonable per serving, and our testers really noticed a difference. Buy it here.

Best Quality

NuClarity - Premium Natural Nootropic Brain Supplement

Fast-Acting Formula. This supplement promotes enhanced mental energy and acuity in a caffeine-free, soy-free, gluten-free formula.

What We Liked:

We appreciated the long-lasting energy and focus without the caffeine jitters. This supplement contains 100% all-natural ingredients, including Bacopa Monnieri, Alpha-GPC, Actyl-L-Carnitine, Phosphatidylserine, Gingko Biloba, Rhodiola Rosea, and Huperzine A. It clears your head for optimal focus in no time! Get it today.

Best Formula

1 Body Brain Support Dietary Supplement

Loaded with Brain-Boosters. The supplement can help improve cognitive function and provide clean, calm energy. Feel great about what you’re giving your body!

What We Liked:

The ingredient list is an all-star lineup of mind-elevating supplements. This formula includes Alpha GPC, Lion’s Mane Mushroom Extract, Bacopa Monnieri, L-Tyrosine, Gingko Biloba Extract, Suntheanine, Rhodiola Rosea Extract, and more. We applauded the powerful makeup of this supplement. Get it today.

