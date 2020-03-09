Redness, hyperpigmentation, or sun damage on your face can be embarrassing and hard to deal with, regular foundations may not cover those issues and in some cases, may make them more noticeable. That’s why using a CC cream could help your skin and your makeup routine. They are lighter and are made to help with those issues to give you a healthy and moisturized complexion. We have found the top CC creams available for you. Keep reading to find the CC cream for you. If you want to look your best while helping your skin, pick up one of these today.

Best Coverage

It Cosmetics Your Skin But Better CC Cream

High Coverage. The CC Cream by It Cosmetics gives you a high coverage look infused with anti-aging serums and 50 plus SPF.

What We Liked

This CC cream will give you a fresh face while hiding most of your imperfections. It is hydrating and contains SPF and anti-aging serum, yet gives you the feel of a foundation. If you have a lot of sun damage this is the CC cream you need. Get it now.

Top Pick

CC Cream by Olay

Great formula with Skincare Essentials. The CC Cream by Olay provides essential antioxidants and minerals that nourish and hydrate your skin.

What We Liked

If you need a CC Cream that will provide light coverage while helping your skin over time, then this is for you. Olay has created a formula that targets dry skin, fine lines, and wrinkles. It helps to reduce those issues and give you nourished and healthy-looking skin. Buy it here.

Top Omega-3

Supergoop! Daily Correct CC Cream

Smoothes and Provides Light Coverage. Supergoop’s Daily Correct CC Cream uses Omega-3 and Omega-6 to reduce inflammation and gives you light coverage for healthy-looking skin.

What We Liked

This CC Cream is jam-packed with good for your skin ingredients that will change your makeup game forever. Vitamins reduce redness and inflammation while apple extract aids in reducing hyperpigmentation. If you suffer from redness, this is the best option for you. Buy it here.

Most Hydrating

Pacifica Beauty Ultra CC Cream

Hydrating and Illuminating. Pacifica’s CC Cream offers a very hydrating formula that quenches your skin’s need for moisture. It also illuminates your skin creating a natural glow.

What We Liked

This CC cream is lightweight yet extremely moisturizing. If you have dry skin and want to feel hydrated with an even skin tone, this is the best option for you. Get it now.