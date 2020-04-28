Top Four Standing Desk Balance Boards

Did you know that you can safely raise your heart rate by 15 percent with low-impact exercises right at your desk? In fact, when compared to sitting, productivity and energy expenditure can also increase by 19.2 percent. When equipped with a standing desk, there’s no excuse for sitting inactive for hours and letting energy drain as the day wears on. Say goodbye to sore backs and fatigue, too. Be healthier, happier, and more productive by using a balance board at your standing desk. We’ve chosen four that will energize you at home, in the office, or at the gym.

Go Anywhere Board

URBNFit Standing Desk Balance Board

Light and Sturdy. The URBNFit Standing Desk Balance Board weighs under three pounds so you can carry it wherever you need to go. Whether in the office, at home, or in the gym, the 15-inch compact, round exercise board fits easily into a bag and won’t weigh you down.

What We Liked

The anti-slip surface keeps your feet on the board. Made of ABS plastic, this lightweight board is easy to move from the kitchen to the office or the living room. The low cost of this board makes it a great gift for everyone, too. This balance board supports up to 300 pounds of weight and comes with a PDF exercise guide to help get the most out of your fitness efforts. Get it here.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Most Eco-Friendly

FluidStance Balance Board for Standing Desk

Good for You. Good for the Planet. Every part of this board, except for a few screws, is made of recyclable materials, meaning fewer tires, bottles, and other materials are sent to the landfills. Formaldehyde-free recycled sawdust makes up the center, while the base is constructed with durable, recycled plastic.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

What We Liked

The 360 degree motion of this board will help you improve energy and productivity. It has rubber bumpers around the edges that help keep the noise down while also providing natural stopping points. Made in the USA, the FluidStanceboard showcases quality, comfort, and sustainability. It measures 24 inches by 12 inches by 2.5 inches, weighs seven-pounds, and will support up to 250 pounds. It also offers a limited one-year guarantee against manufacturing defects. Buy it now.

Top Choice

FEZIBO Wooden Wobble Balance Board

Low Impact. Fezibo’s Wooden Wobble Balance Board helps you energize while staying steady with its 8.5 degree tilting angle. Built-in anti-fatigue massage points feel great, and thanks to the non-slip natural rubber bottom, you won't scratch the floors.

What We Liked

The ergonomic design of this board (20 inches by 13.9 inches by 2.2 inches) features anti-fatigue massage points, while the premium hardwood and high-density latex/natural rubber provide a comfortable, non-slip elastic surface. It’s easy to keep traction on the high-density latex top deck. Not only is this board strong enough to hold up to 320 pounds, but it features a convenient hole that makes it easy to carry, too. Use it for keeping your core and legs active while you work, or take a few minutes to do planks, squats, or push-ups. The Fezibo board comes with a two-year warranty. Buy it here.

Best Weight Support

StrongTek Anti Fatigue Balance Board

Keep Your Shoes On. There’s no need to take off your shoes to relieve tension and fatigue at work. High-density latex materials provide the quality and comfort you need with shoes on. But feel free to go shoeless, too, and enjoy the textured pressure points that massage away discomfort.

What We Liked

The bottom of this balancing board has a non-slip rubber bottom to keep from scratching, slipping, or sliding on the floor. You’ll also feel more stable with the anti-slip, pure PU layer provided on top. The board weighs 6.6 pounds and measures 20.5 inches by 14.2 inches by 2.8 inches, so it fits easily under a desk. Plus, it holds up to 400 pounds, making it an incredibly supportive option. Get it now.