Top Incense Holders

For those of us who love aromatherapy, storing incense can be a tricky task that’s often inconvenient. It can be difficult to find a diffuser to properly case and disperse the strong scent of incense. Luckily, there are a number of top-of-the-line incense holders available that will keep the space smelling great. In this article, we’ll go over our five favorite picks, which offer a variety of styles, materials, and added features.

Classic Burner

Kaizen Casa Incense Burner

Rustic Burner. For a classic feel, check out this simple yet sturdy incense burner by Kaizen.

What We Liked:

This incense burner is 11 inches long, making it great for holding even the tallest incense sticks. The brown carpenter finish makes this a beautiful design for any home. Plus, the sturdy wood handles ash and incense remains with ease. Customers enjoyed keeping this classic holder out for display even when not in use. Buy it here.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Best Value

Incense Burner Stick Holder

Traditional Incense Burner. This incense burner comes at a great price while still remaining entirely functional.

What We Liked:

It’s pretty difficult to find a quality burner at a better price than this one. The crafted stick holder has built-in holes to adequately hold incense sticks while in use. Moreover, the shaft of the holder serves as an embedded ash catcher for maximum flexibility. The classic wooden feel of this holder is bound to look great in any home. Buy it now.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Most Beautiful

Uniidea Incense Holder

Gorgeous Incense Holder. This incense holder will look beautiful in any style environment.

What We Liked:

You can’t go wrong with this gorgeous lotus incense holder. The center lotus holds incense while the rest of the display catches excess falling ash for a simple yet effective design. The elegant holder is made out of high-quality ceramic for added durability. Best of all, this holder is backed by a 100 percent satisfaction guarantee should you be dissatisfied in any way. Buy it now.

Most Unique

Mythical Fire Breathing Dragon Incense Holder

Decorative Holder. This incense holder is sure to be a conversation starter in any home.

What We Liked:

This beautiful, playful holder doubles as a statement piece. The hand-painted incense holder presents a high-quality design. It’s made out of cast resin, ensuring durable use for years to come. Overall, this is a fully functional incense holder that’s perfect for striking conversation with guests. Get it here.

Best Overall

Corciosy Incense Stick Burner Holder

Gorgeous Incense Holder. This incense holder has a gorgeous appearance and is super sturdy.

What We Liked:

You’ll love this beautiful lily pad inspired incense holder. The holder comes in durable ceramic with a choice of two different colors. Plus, the holder can support both stick and cone incense for maximum flexibility. The beautiful leaf design doubles as an ash catcher, keeping your home adequately clean. Get it now.