Top Knee Compression Sleeves

Full-time athletes and weekend warriors alike understand the discomfort of irritated muscles and joints. Elbows, knees, shoulders, and wrists can end up throwing us off our game. But when your knee is injured, you suffer all day, every day. Using a compression sleeve will help you to recover faster and can help eliminate further injury. With good compression, any blood pooling or patella movement can be prevented so you have less pain and damage. Have a look at our favorites below. These comfortable, non-slip sleeves are easy to care for and will take care of you.

Editor’s Choice

UFlex Athletics Knee Compression Sleeve

Keeping You Fit. UFlex compression sleeves for your knees will help you to feel better quicker. Designed with anti-slip silicone, your knee sleeve will stay up while you lift, bend, squat, or get into your downward-dog pose.

What We Liked

It doesn’t matter which sport you’re involved in. You can benefit from the heating effect and pain reduction afforded by UFlex compression sleeves. It’s made with anti-slip double silicone so you don’t have to fuss with adjustments while you lift, bike, dance, run, or do yoga. It’s only available in black. Get it here.

Most Comfortable

POWERLIX Knee Compression Sleeve

Superior Support and Comfort. The PowerLix support protects your knees during all your strenuous activities, and it feels great. The breathable material holds snug to ensure joint stability without restricting your leg’s full range of motion. Premium materials mean that your sleeve is smooth and soft enough to be comfortable all day.

What We Liked

PowerLix put two silicone gel strips knitted into the sleeve to make sure it stays in place under the most strenuous of conditions. These sleeves also control sweating and odors so you can continue your activities without fear. There are four colors and a variety of sizes to choose from. Each comes with a 100% money back guarantee. Buy one today.

Most Discreet

Physix Gear Knee Support Brace

Thin, Light, and Slides on Easily. The lightweight design of Physix Gear knee supports make it easy to slide on and comfortable to wear under your favorite pair of jeans. No more having to wrestle a brace over the top of your pants, causing wrinkles and discomfort. The new four-way stretch fabric is a blend of Lycra with breathable Nylon.

What We Liked

Your Physix Gear knee brace doesn’t wear out after a few uses. The durable four-way stretch Lycra holds its’ comfortable grip all day. Whether out for a walk or playing basketball, your compression sleeve provides support to ease pain and prevent injury. You can save time because it’s machine washable. Available on Amazon.

Runner Up

CAMBIVO Knee Compression Sleeve

Make a Statement and Feel Great. You don’t have to sacrifice good looks for quality. The comfortable CAMBIVO compression sleeves for your knees come in 13 styles. Looking good helps you to feel good, too.

What We Liked

Your compression sleeve is only effective if you’re wearing it. CAMBIVO knee braces are made of 65% nylon, 20% latex, and 15% spandex, so they give you a comfortable, lasting fit. The anti-slip silicone waves on the top of the brace provide greater reinforcement without discomfort or loss of range. We liked that there were different styles, which made keeping up with ours in the laundry or at the gym no problem at all. Pick one up here.