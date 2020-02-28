Many people who deal with pain know that massages can help immensely. But did you know you can make a difference to your muscle aches on your own? You can use lacrosse massage balls to give yourself a massage to relieve tired muscles and that can reduce inflammation and pain. Lacrosse balls are firm enough for trigger point therapy, which releases tension and promotes relaxation.We have found the top lacrosse massage balls on the market. Any of these massage balls will help you reduce your pain and get your body feeling better. Pick up your favorite ones now!

Lightest Weight

Kieba Massage Lacrosse Balls

Lightweight and great for travel. These lacrosse balls come in three different color schemes for you to choose your favorite.

What We Liked:

The lacrosse balls made by Kieba are very lightweight. They only weigh five ounces but they can still deliver a deep massage. They are perfect to throw in your gym bag and won’t weigh you down. Pick them up here.

Best for Beginners

LAX Stars Lacrosse Balls

Easy to use and great for beginners. A 2 ½ inch solid rubber odor free ball, the LAX Stars lacrosse Balls come in four color schemes so it’s easy to find one that matches your style.

What We Liked:

These lacrosse massage balls by LAX Stars are the best for beginners to try. They are a simple, no-frills product, yet they still deliver a great massage for your pain. Get it now.

Best Durability

Signature Lacrosse Ball Set

Durable ball with a grippy surface. A highly durable ball that comes in packs of one, two, four, eight, and twelve massage balls in a variety of colors.

What We Liked:

If you need extremely durable lacrosse balls, check out these by Signature Lacrosse. They come in many packs for you to get the right amount of lacrosse balls you need. It’s scientifically designed for durability by their team of lacrosse players so you can use it for the game and a deep impact massage. Get it now.

Best Variety

Champion Sports Official Lacrosse Balls

Plenty of color and pack size options. They come in packs of one, two, three, six, and twelve lacrosse balls. It also comes in eleven color schemes for you to pick your favorites.

What We Liked:

If you need a large number of lacrosse balls in different colors then you need to pick these up. The amount of options is great for a yoga class or just having massage balls at your home or in your gym bag. Get them here.