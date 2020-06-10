Top Large Exercise Sandbags
Biggest Capacity
Garage Fit Sandbags for Fitness with Rubber Handles
Give it a Test
Pack in as much or little sand as you need into one of four sizes.
What We Liked
The waterproof, nylon Cordura bag is tough enough to withstand rugged training. Punch it, drop it, and slam it without worrying about sand leaking out, thanks to the reinforced stitching, double-sealed liners, and durable zipper. With eight colors and four sizes that allow for weights from five to 200Lbs, you’re sure to find a perfect tool for your workout. They've even machine washable. Get it here.
Most Durable
Ultra Fitness Gear Workout Exercise Sandbags
Take the Challenge
This exercise sandbag will test and strengthen your body while improving balance.
What We Liked
Diamondback Cross stitching, a heavy-duty YKK zipper 5-panel seat belt webbing, and double-stitching make this 1600D Military-spec Cordura bag incredibly durable bag. There's a 1-year guarantee on the PVC-coated fill bags but they're so tough you likely won't need it. Two bag sizes are available. The Medium holds up to 75Lbs, while the Large is rated for up to 125Lbs. Buy it now.
Best Versatility
PELLOR Fitness Weights Sandbags
You Deserve Options
The range of options you’re given helps to determine how well you will perform.
What We Liked
This set of three sandbags (10 lbs, 20 lbs, and 30 lbs are included) give you choice and versatility. With a total capacity of 60 pounds, you’ll find a ton of ways to improve your power, strength, and stability. Buy it here.
Best for Beginners
Ultimate Sandbag Strength Package Adjustable Fitness Sandbag
Get Started Today
Two 40-pound sandbags allow you to choose the perfect starting weight.
What We Liked
The easy-to-clean, durable vinyl bag is loadable from 40-80 pounds and comes with a training DVD, instructional booklet, and a wall chart poster that takes you through a range of moves. Get it now.