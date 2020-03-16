Top Lip Balms

Got chapped or dry lips? Then you need some lip balm! These great lip balms keep lips hydrated and moisturized for a soft, pillowy pout. Since they're small and portable, you can take them on the go in a pocket or bag for easy access. Check out some of our top picks.

Best Variety

Burt's Bees 100% Natural Moisturizing Lip Balm

Great Flavors and High-Quality Ingredients. Burt’s Bees offers a hydrating lip balm formula that comes in a multitude of flavors. It is made with high-quality ingredients, like beeswax and vitamin E.

Finding a high-quality chapstick lip balm that comes in many flavors can be difficult. But the Burt’s Bees company knows that variety is the spice of life. You can get every flavor from Coconut Pear to Honey for a sweet scent made with natural ingredients. Buy it here.

Highest SPF

Blistex Medicated Lip Balm

Long-Lasting SPF Protection. This lip balm by Blistex helps keep lips protected from the sun with SPF 15.

If you’re out having fun in the sun, you need to protect yourself, including your lips. That’s why Blistex created a lip balm with a high SPF, so you can stay out all day without having to worry about sunburnt and cracked lips. Grab Some now.

Most Hydrating

ChapStick Lip Moisturizer

Locks In Moisture and Softens Lips. ChapStick’s Lip Moisturizer offers a super hydrating formula with eleven conditioning ingredients, like aloe vera and vitamin E. It also keeps lips soft and supple for up to eight hours.

Keeping your lips hydrated is important. ChapStick knows this and so they created an ultra-hydrating formula. It’s a lightweight formula that keeps your lips feeling their absolute best to ward off cracks and dryness. Get it here.

Best for Healing

ArtNaturals Natural Lip Balm

Repairs Lips and Keeps Them Conditioned. The ArtNaturals chapstick lip balm is perfect for repairing lips. It contains jojoba oil, which heals damage and keeps lips looking perfect.

Getting dry, cracked lips can happen all the time if it’s too hot or too cold outside. So you need to have the right chapstick lip balm on hand to heal them when they need it. ArtNaturals designed this lip balm to take care of dry lips and help you feel your best. Buy it now.

Most Natural

Lip Balm Gift Set by Naturistick

Made with All-Natural Ingredients. Naturistick’s chapstick lip balm is made with all-natural ingredients that are safe for anyone to use. This lip balm consists of beeswax and conditioning ingredients, such as shea butter and coconut oil.

Many chapstick lip balms are made with chemicals that don’t really need to be included. But Naturistick got it right by only using natural ingredients that are great for sensitive lips or even children. Buy it here.

Those are our choices for the top chapstick lip balms. Picking up any of these lip balms will help you stay hydrated and moisturized for perfect, healthy lips.