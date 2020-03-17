Top Lipsticks with SPF

While moisturized and tinted lips are wonderful, it’s important to note that lipsticks without SPF protection expose your lips to unnecessary drying and aging. Luckily, there are a number of lipsticks built with SPF in their formulas. You can look fabulous and feel fabulous, all while still protecting your skin. Below, we’ll showcase five of our favorite lipsticks on the market today. With a variety of colors, formulas, and levels of SPF protection, you’re bound to find the perfect protective lipstick for your needs.

Most Gentle

Neutrogena MoistureShine Lip Soother Gloss

Tinted Lip Gloss. This tinted lip gloss is super gentle on your lips, keeping them moisturized and protected simultaneously.

What We Liked

This lip shine comes in three beautiful pink tints. With SPF 20 protection, your lips will be properly protected while still looking beautifully glossed and lush. The tint moisturizes your lips upon contact, making it both a balm and a lipstick all in one. Overall, it’s a great moisturizer to add to your beauty routine. It won’t damage your lips, and you’ll see a plump, healthy, age-defying pucker after only a few weeks of use. Pick Up Some Today.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Best Sun Protection

Sheer Shine Stylo Argan Oil Lipstick

Protective Lipstick. This hydrating lipstick is built with SPF 25 sun protection to keep your lips properly protected.

What We Liked

This super protective lipstick comes in plenty of beautiful hues so that you can find the perfect lipstick for your look. With SPF 25 protection, you’ll be properly protected for those extra sunny days. The glimmering lipstick is built with argan oil to add to its moisturization properties. Overall, the cruelty-free make-up is a great pick for anyone looking for healing and restorative beauty products. Shop Today.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Best Water-Based

THEFACESHOP Lip Tint Stick

Powerful Tint. This lipstick is perfect for tinting your lips while still keeping them adequately moisturized and guarded against the sun.

What We Liked

This water-based lipstick comes at a great price and in equally excellent tints. The 3-in-1 lipstick serves as a UV-protecting balm and moisturizer – all while giving great color that lasts throughout the day. The lipstick is built with natural avocado and sunflower oil for natural lip strengthening. With your choice of four different colors, you’re sure to find the perfect shade for your needs. Buy Now.

Top Choice

No Makeup Lipstick by Perricone MD

Gentle Lip Care. This lipstick is specially crafted by holistic practitioners to properly protect your lips while still giving you the color you crave.

What We Liked

This simple lipstick gives you all the benefits of a bold lip color without drying out your lips. The lightweight formula won’t feel super heavy on your lips and comes in 11 beautiful tints. Plus, with added SPF 15 protection, the lip tint helps strengthen your lips while you’re out and about. Shop at Amazon.